The Weeknd drops new 'Timeless' remix featuring Doechii: A Review

The Weeknd's Timeless remix just hit streaming platforms last week, adding a fresh verse from the 2025 Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

Her new collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti continues her winning streak for the year. Doechii made her official Met Gala debut this year, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit, alongside stars like Pharrell Williams, Future, LISA, and more.

So far, the rapper has picked up a Grammy for "Best Rap Album" in February and a "Woman of the Year 2025 Award" at the Billboard Women in Music awards in March.

Prior to the new remix's release, on Friday (May 9), several rumors of Doechii's verse, on the Pharrell Williams's produced Timeless record, began to flood social media platforms.

The Weeknd's Timeless currently sits at No.35 on Billboard's Hot 100 charts after peaking at No.3 on the publication's popular music chart. His 2025 tour "After Hours Til Dawn," supported by Playboi Carti, kicked off last Friday.

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking Down Doechii's verse on The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's 'Timeless'

Doechii teams up with the XO and Opium supercollaborators, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, for a new remix of their 2024 Billboard charting record Timeless.

The song was included in the official tracklist of Abel's sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which hit all major streaming platforms on January 31, 2025.

The new record kicks off with a fresh verse from the Alligator Bites Never Heal rapper before leading into the original version of the song. Major themes Doechii explores in The Weeknd's Timeless have been provided below:

Wealth

Luxury

Success

Relationship

Love

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Intro)

"Sun is shining, it's over / It's tomorrow / Bathe yourself in the light, in your love / XO (Ha, boom)"

The record opens with the same introduction from the original version, featuring The Weeknd's spacy vocal delivery exploring themes of acceptance and love, best evidenced in his Hurry Up Tomorrow album.

(Verse)

"I been legit since I came out the swamp (Came out the swamp) / Miss TPA and the Birkin's a croc' (Birkin's a croc') / Strip a p***y ni**a down to his socks / Pullin' up rockstar, kick it nonstop (Kick it nonstop)"

Listeners are then introduced to Doechii's verse on Timeless, where the Grammy-winning rapper shouts out her hometown of Florida, which she usually refers to as "The Swamp".

Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Jamie McCarthy)

"I'm one of one, these b***hes is not (B***hes is not) / Crème de la crème, I'm the cream of the crop (Cream of the crop) / I'm from the city, spell gitt with a G / The f**k do you mean? The f**k do you—, uh (The f**k)"

She continues by highlighting her recent success, flexing herself as the "cream of the crop" within the hip-hop community. Her braggadocious bar appears infused with an impressive arrogance that carries throughout her performance.

"The f**k do you mean? I just want the peen / I been to the hills, I lived overseas / My brand grossin' numbers you'll never believe / It's a billi' on the streams / Hop in the booth, I advance on the beat ('Vance on the—) / B***h, it's a wrap like lettuce and cheese"

The rapper goes on to flex her successful and extravagant lifestyle, claiming that she's been generating billions of streams, a metric she highlights as a reason why she's advanced far ahead of everyone she considers competition.

"Why would I f**k a ni**a that's fanned over me? / I do what you ni**as do with my hands on my knees / This sh*t too easy / I'm in the club with a G-SHOCK / Fendi baguette and it's peacock"

As Doechii nears the end of her verse, which explores themes of luxury, wealth, relationships, and love. The rapper highlights her fashion taste and cites that her success was "too easily" achieved.

"I think I'm out your league, boss (Mm-mm) / Top Dawg cashin' out Doechii stock (Clock that) / Pull up to the pgLang on the dot (On the dot) / Now I got a timeshare wristwatch (Wristwatch) / I been that girl since hopscotch, I'm too legit"

Doechii ends her verse by shouting out her record label - Top Dawg Entertainment, claiming they're "cashing out" on her recent success.

The rapper also sends love toward Kendrick Lamar and his pgLang record label, before The Weeknd opens once again on Timeless, reintroducing listeners to the original recording.

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti however are invading stadiums across North America as part of the XO singer's After Hours Til Dawn tour. Their trek kicked off on Friday (May 9), in Glendale, at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

With stops scheduled in Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Vegas, and more, The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour will close out with a final performance in San Antonio on September 3, 2025.

