Shaqir O'Neal posts sweet picture and iconic moment of father Shaquille O'Neal on Lakers legend's big day

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal celebrated his father's 53rd birthday in a heartwarming Instagram story. On Thursday, the younger O'Neal shared a few sweet throwback pictures of the NBA legend.

The first image showed Shaqir as a young boy sitting on Shaquille's lap during the NBA superstar's playing days. The next photo was an iconic one from when Shaq completed a three-peat with the LA Lakers in 2002, holding his Finals MVP trophy.

Shaqir's Instagram stories (@shaqironeall/IG)

Shaqir O'Neal, a junior forward at Florida A&M, didn't write any captions but instead let the images do all the talking on his dad's special day.

A pure NBA dominator, Shaqir's dad won four championships with the Lakers and Miami Heat. Alongside Kobe Bryant, the 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer led the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002, winning the Finals MVP award each time.

Shaq is also a 15-time NBA All-Star, two-time scoring champion and eight-time All-NBA First Team selection.

Shaqir O'Neal struggles to find consistent minutes at Florida A&M

While Shaqir O'Neal is yet to make a major impact at the college level to be on par with his father's resume, he's still working on finding his role with the Rattlers.

The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to FAMU ahead of this season after spending two years at Texas Southern. With the Tigers, he appeared in 41 games but only started two, averaging 8.4 minutes per game.

As a result, Shaqir was in search of more playing time and a bigger role, which led him to Tallahassee.

"I entered the portal to bet on myself. I had bad stats, averaged one point a game, and had no other interest," O'Neal said after joining FAMU.

"Coach Pat ran into my dad and brother and said he's willing to take a chance on me. He came and checked me out during the summer. Coach Pat gave me an opportunity."

Although Shaqir O'Neal saw an increase in playing time in his first season with the Rattlers — averaging 17.8 minutes per contest and starting in 14 games — he has struggled to make a consistent impact.

The Los Angeles native is averaging 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 50.0% from the field. He started four of the team's last six games but was left out of the starting five in the most recent two games

Patrick Crarey's Florida A&M (13-15, 10-7 SWAC) play their final regular season game against Bethune–Cookman on Saturday.

