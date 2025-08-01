Shaqir O’Neal reacts as brother Myles O'Neal links up with father Shaquille O’Neal for latest concert

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's stepson, Myles O'Neal, has become a renowned figure in the EDM club scene, where he is a DJ and a producer. Myles has conducted gigs alongside his famous father, who also doubles as DJ Diesel.On Thursday, Myles posted an extensive photo and video dump on Instagram of himself playing at a packed event in Dubrovnik, Croatia, alongside his father. He captioned the post:&quot;Dubrovnik, you always show love! @cultureclubrevelin.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShaq's son, Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal, dropped fire emojis on Myles O'Neal's Instagram post.Shaqir's IG commentWhen Myles O'Neal revealed Shaq's role in his careerDespite being the eldest, Myles O'Neal is the only one of Shaquille O'Neal's three sons not to have a basketball background, but he has bonded with his father over producing music and being a DJ in the house and EDM scene.During a May interview with &quot;EDM Identity,&quot; Myles revealed the massive influence that his father had on him becoming a DJ due to his renowned DJ Diesel persona.&quot;I first got into the space through my dad when he started DJ Diesel,&quot; Myles said. &quot;He brought me on tour with him to help with whatever he needed. Being on the road with him made me fall in love with the space. &quot;Then, I started playing as a hobby around LA for a while. It was pretty wild how the word spread the way it did. From there, that’s when my career began.&quot;Myles has become an EDM crowd favorite and has played during big events including Tomorrowland, Miami Music Week and Lollapalooza. He has also hosted a residency in Las Vegas and has toured with his father extensively.During the interview, he spoke about the importance of music in the relationship between himself and his father.&quot;Well, we always needed to find something we could really connect on since I don’t play basketball,&quot; Myles said. &quot;For years, I think we needed to find that thing we have in common. And it just so happened to be DJing. Wow, if you would have told me that about five years ago, I wouldn’t believe you.&quot;Since January, Myles O'Neal has continued to cut a niche for himself in the house and EDM scene and has released three new songs. He has been signed by Breakaway Records even as he continues to tour and play alongside his famous father.