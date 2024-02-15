NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had his No. 32 jersey retired by the Orlando Magic in a lavish postgame ceremony after the Magic lost 127-113 to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday.

Shaq was accompanied to the postgame ceremony by his sons, Myles, Shareef (G-League Ignite) and Shaqir O'Neal (Texas Southern). Myles posted pictures from the ceremony with his brothers on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Big Night."

Image via Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal makes magic in Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal made magic in Orlando and was the franchise's first No. 1 draft in the NBA in 1992 from LSU, its first Rookie of the Year winner and NBA All-Star.

During the jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday, he was joined by his former Magic teammates, including Penny Hardaway, Dennis Scott and Nick Anderson.

Shaq spoke fondly of the organization that gave him a platform to take the NBA by storm.

"You know, there's an old saying: Never forget where you come from," O'Neal said. "And my professional career started here. I've been living here mostly all my life. The fans have been hospitable. The people have been very, very hospitable. I never thought this day would happen.

"It means that every franchise you played for, they enjoyed you. The fans enjoyed you. The people enjoyed you. They appreciated your hard work."

Shaquille O'Neal made history when his jersey was retired by the Magic as only the third player to have his jersey retired by three different teams. The other two players are Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich.

Shaq's No. 34 was retired by the LA Lakers, while his No. 32 was also retired by the Miami Heat.

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins highlighted just how vital Shaquille O'Neal was to the Magic's history.

"There's no one more deserving to be the first than Shaq," Martins said. "Shaq put the Orlando Magic on the map. And the foundation of his Hall of Fame career started right here in Orlando."

Shaq had a parting shot for the Magic fans that delighted them.

"There's no other place I would have wanted to start my career," said O'Neal. "Orlando will always have a special place in my heart. Truthfully speaking, this will probably be the most impressive one."

He will forever be a part of Orlando Magic lore as he made history on Tuesday as the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization.