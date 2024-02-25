Former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunnie Henderson publicly spoke about what most student-athletes say in private. Due to the NIL revolution and the low pay scale in the WNBA, prospects would rather stay in college.

Shaunnie, whose daughter is Florida Gators commit, Me'Arah O'Neal advised her daughter on TMZ Sports to maximize her stay in college basketball due to the NIL money available vis a vis the low salary in the WNBA.

"For the women, for sure, hold onto your college career and NIL money cause let's be honest, they're not paying the ladies the same way they're paying the men, nowhere near that. The more I look into it, the more I see this WNBA players are doing multiple things just to make that kind of money," Shaunnie said.

How Shaquille O'Neal co-parents with his ex-wife

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunnie Henderson have six kids together, and even though they got divorced in 2009, they still successfully co-parent them, regularly appearing together during their kids' events.

During an episode of the "Tamron Hall Show, Shaunie revealed how she successfully co-parents with Shaquille O'Neal.

"We have a great co-parenting relationship, seriously," Shaunie said. "It took us a long time to get there — don't get me wrong, it was not an easy journey — but once we got there, and I think we felt comfortable being honest with each other and just sharing what was going on in our lives, in our personal lives to a certain extent.

"Because I think a lot of it ... it's none of our business. It's none of my business what he does, same with him. And I think we both respect that," she added. "But if we get in relationships that we're going to go to that next level, we definitely will let each other know ... and support it in the best way we can."

On an episode of "The People Every Day" podcast, Shaquille O'Neal revealed his part in parenting his six children.

"I have six wonderful kids," Shaq said. "Not a lot of discipline is needed. Their mothers did wonderful, beautiful jobs of that. So my job is just keeping them into the game, have fun."

Shaunnie revealed that she even remains friendly with the former L. A Lakers star.

"I used to tease him and be like, 'Could you please hurry up and get a wife? And then you could stop, you know, randomly FaceTiming me and talking about your day? Like ... get a girlfriend or something,' " she said.