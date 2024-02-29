Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal backs $5 million-worth Gary Payton II for electrifying dunk against Washington Wizards 

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II registered 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in the 123-112 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but his moment of the night came when he dunked spectacularly.

Shaquille O'Neal's son and Texas Southern guard Shaqir O'Neal backed GPII for his electrifying dunk on his Instagram stories.

Shaqir's Instagram story

Gary Payton II's unusual NBA journey

Gary Payton II, who has a reported net worth of $5 million, was undrafted during the 2016 NBA Draft after a college basketball career with the Oregon State Beavers.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Payton revealed how desperate he was for a chance to show his talents in the NBA after years in the G-League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Wisconsin Herd and South Bay Lakers interspersed with stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers.

“I learned from myself just through those five years that I'm mentally stronger than I thought I was,” Payton said.

“I really didn't have any expectations for myself just because I started at a late age. I started late and my chances to make it were very slim. So, I wasn't looking at four years, or five years for a contract. I was just trying to get on the roster. That's it. Let me get a couple of minutes here and there and let me just show you what I'm about.”

In 2021, he was signed to a 10-day contract by the Golden State Warriors. He impressed stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green so much that they convinced coach Steve Kerr to sign him for the rest of the season.

“He (Gary Payton II) was fantastic,” Kerr said. “My assistant coaches have been telling me when we put him in, we're not going to want to take him out because of his defense. Now I see it. He was all over the place.”

Payton II detailed how the Warriors were always his dream team even during his stint in the G-League.

“I went home I was just working out every day trying to stay ready, and got a call from my agent,” Payton said. “And he said Golden State. The crazy thing about that is a couple of years before I was like, ‘If I ever get to Golden State, it's a perfect setup.’

“The personnel is perfect for the way I play, and everything's just like . . . it's easy. Steal the ball and give it to (Curry). That's how my mindset was like for a couple years. When the Warriors started winning championships, I was just like ‘Bro, if I ever get there, we're going to win a championship. No doubt about it, I can help this team win.”

He won the 2021-22 championship with the Warriors. Gary Payton II unlike his father, NBA legend Gary Payton, has had to hustle to reach the pinnacle of the professional game.