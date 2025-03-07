"She got money on line": Iowa fans exhilarated by Caitlin Clark's animated crashout during Michigan State thriller

Iowa Hawkeyes fans enjoyed Caitlin Clark's animated reactions during their Big Ten Tournament second round matchup against Michigan State. The former Iowa star's passion and competitive spirit as she cheered on her team, even by crashing out on the sideline.

Ad

On Thursday, the Hawkeyes secured a 74-61 win over the No. 24 Spartans to advance to the quarterfinals, also avenging their regular-season loss to Michigan State.

Clark was caught up celebrating her team's basket while at times voicing her displeasure at some of the officials' calls.

Overtime WBB shared a video on Instagram of Clark's animated reaction during the game.

"She's going through it rn," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Several Hawkeyes fans jumped on the comments to express their delight at seeing the WNBA Rookie of the Year's fervent display.

"She got money on the line," one fan wrote.

"Love the energy of CC 😂😂👏👏," another commented.

"I wagered she was gonna assistant coach them this year. I guess this as close as I get! Lol," a fan stated.

Ad

"Y’all lucky she ain’t out there rn," one user quipped.

"She chewing that gum like she been playing 40 mins 😂" another fan remarked.

"'Put me in coach, I'm ready to play today,'" one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@overtimewbb/IG)

Iowa's Big Ten Tournament defense continues, faces Ohio State next

Caitlin Clark drove the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament championship win last season, averaging 28.7 points per game and defeating Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska.

Ad

This year, Iowa entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed after finishing 10-8 in conference play. As a result, the team had to play in the opening round but has since won two straight games to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the win over Michigan State, senior transfer Lucy Olsen led the Hawkeyes with 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals. Junior forward Hannah Stuelke recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ad

Jan Jensen's squad fell behind by four points at the close of the first quarter. However, they held Michigan State to just nine points in the second period to allow his team to rally to a 32-25 lead at the half. Despite Michigan State trying to roll back through the second half, Iowa managed to hold on.

Iowa will meet No. 3 seed Ohio State in the quarterfinals on Friday. Just two weeks ago, during the regular season, the two teams went into overtime, with the Buckeyes pulling off an 86-78 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here