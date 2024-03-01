“She’s just heating up”: Former Iowa TE George Kittle’s wife Claire Kittle reacts to Caitlin Clark’s 2024 WNBA Draft declaration news 

For four years, Caitlin Clark has wowed fans, players, and media members alike with her incredible display for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Now, just 17 points away from the all-time collegiate scoring record, her sights are set on bigger things.

In a heartfelt post to the Hawkeyes fanbase, Clark declared herself for the 2024 WNBA Draft. While thanking everyone, from her teammates, coaching staff, fans, family, and friends, Clark penned down a heartfelt message. The message received an overwhelming response. But, the global impact she has had on women's basketball was apparent when NFL superstar tight end George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle shared a note to her Instagram story.

Both Claire and George are Iowa alumni themselves, with their love story beginning in the halls of the University. As a result, their connection to the city and University remains strong to this day. Sharing the message from Clark, Claire suggested that the best is yet to come from Caitlin.

"She's just heating up @caitlinclark22," Claire wrote.

Expand Tweet

While there are still a few who question her ability to transition to the WNBA, the overwhelming response to her message and decision has been positive. Throughout social media, sporting icons are reaching out to congratulate Clark on an already iconic career.

Caitlin Clark declares for the Draft: Congratulations ensue

Caitlin Clark

When considering the impact the sharpshooter has had on the sport, her impact on Iowa and the Hawkeyes is sometimes understated. But, with the Iowa governor Kim Reynolds penning a message for her, it is tough to deny how she resonates with her fanbase.

Expand Tweet

The wishes didn't just end there. With the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and the favorites to land Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever social media team was quick to tweet out a "1" followed by the hourglass emoji, signaling their intentions to draft the superstar.

Former Fever legend Tamika Catchings also joined the fray, unofficially welcoming Clark to the city of Indiana. While her career and name are already legendary on the collegiate scene, do you think Caitlin can replicate that success at the professional level? Let us know in the comments below.

Expand Tweet