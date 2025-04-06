"She’s the reason everyone else left": Fans point fingers at Hannah Hidalgo as Notre Dame star decides to stay put amid transfer portal exodus

Hannah Hidalgo addressed the rumors around her time with the coach Niele Ivey by confirming that she will not enter the transfer portal. The speculations of her leaving Notre Dame sparked after her backcourt mate, Olivia Miles, made the move earlier this week. It began a chain reaction of players leaving the program, with Kate Koval and Emma Risch following Miles.

As Sonia Citron, Liatu King and other veterans ran out of their college eligibility, Hidalgo remained as the only returning starter in the lineup. This fueled the speculations that the guard might also test the portal waters. However, Recruits News' IG handle confirmed her intention to stay.

"BREAKING: Notre Dame superstar guard Hannah Hidalgo WILL NOT enter the transfer portal and return next season, per her announcement. Averaged 23.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.6 APG this season.," the post read.

Fans reacted to Hannah Hidalgo's decision in the comment section:

"she’s the reason everyone else left 😭😭," a fan wrote.

"Now that sedona is out of college we can focus our hate on her now 🙏," a user added.

"She’s like the only one on the roster right now 😭," another fan commented.

A few fans came in with contrasting takes:

"But why was this even a question? this program looked to be on the rise and now it’s in shambles.," a user wrote.

"Transfer for what she the guy there," a fan added.

"She’s boss I wish the others would b like her ❤️," a user commented.

Fans react to Hidalgo's transfer portal update | via @recruitsnews/ig

Hannah Hidalgo is coming off her best season ever

After posting a one-of-a-kind freshman season, Hannah Hidalgo has topped it by averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.6 assists. She shot an efficient 46.3% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line, becoming one of the most lethal players from behind the arc.

While she added to the program's all-time record books, she also made ACC history. Hidalgo earned the conference Player of the Year and Defensive PoY awards, becoming just the third person ever to lift the two honors in one season.

