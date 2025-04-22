"So proud of you": Fans congratulate Raven Johnson as South Carolina star wins major 'academic MVP' award

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson has been a star on the court for the Gamecocks but also in the classroom. On Monday night, Johnson was honored at the university's annual Gamecock Gala, taking home the Dodie Academic MVP Award.
The event is held each year to honor the school's top student-athletes for their accomplishments during the academic year. More than a dozen awards were handed out to student-athletes from various sports, and Johnson was among those recognized.
The Dodie award is given to the student who has displayed the highest level of academic excellence and diligence. The Gamecocks Athletics' X account posted a graphic with Johnson's photo to celebrate her achievement.
Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate Raven Johnson. Here are some of the reactions:
"You worked hard, Raven!! We love you and are so proud of you!" one fan wrote.
"She's the whole package.🔥," a fan said.
"BEAUTY AND BRAINS AND BALLER TOO❤️," another added.
"Congratulations 🎊 That's so Raven," one user commented.
"My girl got the BRAIN!! Period," a tweet read.
"Congratulations Raven, well deserved!!!! 👏🏾🐔," one more chimed in.
Besides Johnson, her teammate Joyce Edwards also took home an award at the event. Edwards won the Female Freshman of the Year award after an impressive first year with the Gamecocks.
Raven Johnson returns to South Carolina for her final year, reunites with Ta'Niya Latson
Raven Johnson was among several South Carolina players who were honored on the Gamecocks' Senior Day this past season. While Sania Feagin and Bree Hall decided to move on to the next chapter of their lives, Johnson was debating whether to return to Columbia for her final year.
After the Gamecocks' season did not end the way she had hoped — losing to UConn in the national championship game — Johnson decided to return to South Carolina.
Johnson's announcement to return came after her high school teammate Ta'Niya Latson announced she would be transferring to Dawn Staley's program.
They played together at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, where they led the Lions to three state championships and a GEICO High School National title.
"Oh, boy, I was real excited," Westlake basketball coach Hilda Hankerson said after learning of the news about Johnson and Latson reuniting, via The State. "Everybody in our school was excited ... everybody was just tickled pink."
The Gamecocks will deploy the duo to best effect next season as they seek to return to the national championship picture
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here