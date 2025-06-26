"Sorry Bron": South Carolina assistant coach Khadijah Sessions showers praise on Collin Murray-Boyles following NBA draft selection

Former South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles was selected No. 9 overall by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening. He became the Gamecocks' second-highest and eighth first-round pick.

In the crowd at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, to support him were his girlfriend, South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts, and the Gamecocks' women's basketball assistant coach Khadijah Sessions.

After Collin Murray-Boyles was drafted, the ever-supportive Sessions posted a heartfelt tweet for the former South Carolina forward.

"My fav NBA PLAYER SORRY BRON," Sessions tweeted.

Collin Murray-Boyles clears the air on draft night gesture

When Collin Murray-Boyles' name was called on draft night, he appeared to shake his head and utter a curse word before going on stage to shake NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand.

While speaking to the media later, Boyles cleared the air on his gesture after hearing his name called and highlighted what he wished to contribute to the Toronto Raptors.

“What I said was not a bad thing by any means," Collin Murray-Boyles said. "I'm just very thankful for it. That was a surreal moment to hear my name called by this organization that has a good history and have really good players right now. It was a crazy moment. Thankful for the opportunity that they're giving me and taking it full on and ready to do whatever it takes and whatever they need me to do.

"Something I bring to the team is my physicality and my willingness to do whatever the coach needs me to do. Something with me is I’ve been a role player, I’ve been a guy coming off the bench and I’ve been the guy. I’ve had it all. Whatever the coach needs me to do, especially early on, I’m just trying to find my role as quick as possible and help the team win."

The Raptors were the first team Murray-Boyles had worked out for last month. Toronto general manager Bobby Webster put to bed any concerns over the forward's willingness to play for the team.

"A lot of teams will tell the players that they are getting picked, (but we don't) so I don't think he knew," Webster said. "I think it was truly a reaction to it happening. Maybe we should leak it to them. He knew we had interest."

Last season, Collin Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the South Carolina Gamecocks and was tabbed as one of the most promising forwards in the class of 2025.

