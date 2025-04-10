South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles drops 4-word reaction to GF Chloe Kitts’ snaps with her Gamecocks teammates

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles shared a wholesome moment on Instagram on Wednesday as the women's basketball team's forward posted three photos to mark the end of her season with the Gamecocks.

Ad

The photos showcased her official photoshoot for the program and the team media event before the 2025 NCAA championship.

Ad

Trending

As fans reacted to Kitts' photos, her boyfriend Murray-Boyles joined in:

"I love my baby😮‍💨❤️,," he wrote.

Former Gamecocks players Olivia Thompson, Bree Hall and Kamilla Cardoso also dropped in:

"love you chlo 💝," Hall commented.

"Proud of you," Thompson added.

"❤️❤️," Cardoso wrote.

South Carolina's returning senior Raven Johnson and new transfer star Ta'Niya Latson commented as well:

"🔥❤️," Latson added.

"❤️," Johnson wrote.

Murray-Boyles, former Gamecocks and teammates comment on Kitts' IG post | via @chloe.kitts/ig

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts started dating in December 2023 and made their relationship public in the 2024 offseason. Although the couple keeps their romantic endeavors private, they regularly hype each other up and showcase support on social media.

Ad

Chloe Kitts is coming off a trip to the 2025 NCAA championship game, where the defending champions fell 82-59 to the UConn Huskies. She averaged a career-best 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 52.0% shooting this season. Kitts was monumental in Gamecocks' success, averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds in the SEC tournament.

What's next for Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts?

Collin Murray-Boyles is coming off a sophomore year, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks on 58.6% shooting. He's one of the best forwards in the 2025 draft pool and a first-round prospect.

Ad

However, he's yet to publicize the next step in his basketball journey. Murray-Boyles didn't give an answer after the men's basketball team was eliminated in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

"Um, that's a discussion for my family, coaches, and my inner circle to discuss later on," he said.

Chloe Kitts, meanwhile, is coming off a junior year and will return to the Gamecocks for a final year. The forward will be joined by super-senior Raven Johnson and transfer Ta'Niya Latson, NCAA scoring leader, in the backcourt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here