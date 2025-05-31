South Carolina’s Raven Johnson sends out ambitious message for next season with Dawn Staley and team

Raven Johnson wants to end her college basketball career with a bang. Instagram page Atlanta Sports Reels posted an ambitious statement from the South Carolina star on Friday while she was working out with Blair Woods at the Elite Performance Institute in Georgia.

Johnson made a bold claim when Bradford Hightower asked her to introduce herself in one of the clips. She declared that the Gamecocks will return to the mountaintop next season after losing their crown to the UConn Huskies last month.

"I’m Raven Johnson. I go to the University of South Carolina. I’m a two-time national champion. About to be three, though, you watch,” Johnson said.

Raven Johnson showed her offensive prowess in the video, knocking down six consecutive jumpers in one of her shooting drills. She also drew praise from her trainer after she left her defender behind with a quick move to her right for an easy layup.

Johnson could have declared for the WNBA draft after the 2024-25 NCAA season ended but decided to return to South Carolina for another year. She wanted the opportunity to play with former high school teammate Ta'Niya Latson, who transferred to South Carolina from Florida State.

Johnson's numbers dipped in her junior year, averaging 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 39 games. She shot 35.0% from the field, including 29.5% from beyond the arc last season for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks.

How Raven Johnson fared for South Carolina in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The South Carolina Gamecocks secured a spot in the 2025 March Madness after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 30-3 overall slate. They entered this year's Big Dance as the top seed in the Regional 2 bracket.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Raven Johnson (#25) participate in a press conference prior to the 2025 Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena on April 03, 2025. Photo: Getty

The Gamecocks opened their title defense with a convincing 108-48 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Raven Johnson played her part in that emphatic win, amassing eight points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists in 19 minutes.

Johnson helped South Carolina reach the national championship game for a second consecutive year, averaging 4.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the wins over Indiana, Maryland, Duke and Texas in this year's March Madness.

Johnson had difficulty solving the UConn Huskies' defense, however, in the title game, scoring just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in South Carolina's 82-59 loss. Johnson racked up seven boards, one assist and one block for the Gamecocks, who fell short in their bid to win back-to-back championships.

