"Speaking of fouling out, Cam's back": 3x WNBA champ Diana Taurasi trolls Stanford star Cameron Brink with hilarious NC State game reference

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi recently got on a call between fellow women`s hoops stars, including Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, and Stanford`s Cameron Brink at a recent episode of the Bird-Taurasi Show.

They were all talking about Hailey Van Lith`s "reverse MJ shrug" on Caitlin Clark, to which Plum replied, “I’m not gonna lie I would just foul out”. Then, Taurasi mentioned Brink, saying “speaking of fouling out Cam is back” to the understandable laughter of everybody on the call.

In the episode, they were watching the then-ongoing game between NC State and South Carolina, and Taurasi threw the quick-witted tease towards Brink. To get to the Final Four, the Wolfpack beat Cameron Brink`s Stanford Cardinal 77-67 in the Sweet 16.

In that game, the Cardinal star fouled out with 8:10 still left to play, meaning her team had to power through the game without their second-best scorer and defensive anchor. As expected, this was too much for Stanford to overcome, despite an equally excellent game from leading scorer Kiki Iriafen (26 points, 10 rebounds).

Cameron Brink finished the game with her own incredible statline with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 blocked shots and 3 assists. It`s been this kind of performance that Stanford has had from Brink the entire season, allowing her to earn this year`s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The game against NC State was more or less Brink`s final game for Stanford. She is projected to be at least the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, behind Caitlin Clark of Iowa. She`s among the most recent women`s college hoops stars to declare for the draft with the NCAAW March Madness drawing to a close.

Cameron Brink's season with Stanford

Fouls are a part of play for someone who demonstrates intense defense like Cameron Brink. Her fouling out of the NC State vs. Stanford game is not exactly something she could've avoided completely, considering her playstyle.

The 6-foot-4 native of Beaverton averaged 17.4 PPG, led her team in rebounds (11.9) and was the national leader in blocks per game (3.7).

Cameron Brink`s seven blocks against the Wolfpack were her second-highest tally this season, after a season-high eight rejections in Stanford`s loss to USC on February 3rd.

