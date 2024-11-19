Spurs star Chris Paul reacts to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony committing to Syracuse

Chris Paul, the veteran point guard of the San Antonio Spurs, expressed his support for Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony following his commitment to Syracuse. On Friday, Kiyan announced his decision to join the Orange on his father's podcast '7PM in Brooklyn.'

Paul, who has been close friends with Carmelo for years, congratulated Kiyan reposting Syracuse's announcement post on his Instagram story.

The 12-time NBA All-Star tagged Anthony, along with Anthony's dad, Carmelo, and his mom, La La Anthony, in the story, adding three 'fire' emojis.

Chris Paul's Instagram story (@cp3/IG)

Several other prominent NBA icons, including five-time NBA championship winner Magic Johnson, also reacted to Kiyan Anthony's announcement.

"Like father, like son! First Carmelo and now Kiyan," Johnson posted a tweet, with a 'fire' emoji.

Anthony picked Syracuse from a final list also featuring USC and Auburn. Although his father's alma mater Syracuse was the top favorite, he seriously considered other schools, even visiting USC just two months ago.

"Just looking at Syracuse and seeing what could be done over there," Kiyan said in his decision. "They already have top people coming in who I’m close with ... [It’s] close to home, a 45-minute flight."

"Just all of that, and then the ACC — they play Duke, Carolina, they play all the good schools. All of that plays a part as to why I chose Syracuse."

Carmelo Anthony shares touching words at Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse commitment

After Kiyan Anthony revealed his decision to become an Orange next year, the celebration began at their New York home with a private house party.

Carmelo got emotional while speaking to the guests about his son choosing his former school Syracuse, where he won a national championship.

"It’s not easy following the blueprint when everybody is going against the blueprint because they want you to be your own man," Melo said.

"You’ve got a chance to put the school, the community and New York back to where it’s supposed to be. You’re the only one who can do it ... You went through every level of development as a player and a young man."

Carmelo mentioned he plans to attend most of Kiyan's games at Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony also addressed the crowd on his big day.

"It was hard to make a decision," Kiyan said. "All of these colleges. It was hard to cut down. I want to say thank you to all the coaches that recruited me, but ultimately only one could stay."

Anthony entered his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York. He will join Adrian Autry's roster next fall.

