Dwyane Wade shouts out 'Point God' Chris Paul's all-time assist milestone with Spurs

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade showered praise on San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul as he shouted out the former Clippers star on Instagram for his all-time assists milestone.

Referring to his friend as the 'Point God,' Dwayne Wade posted a graphic of Chris Paul on his Instagram story as the 12-time NBA All-Star became the third player in NBA history to reach the 12,000 assist mark. Wade also wrote a small message for Paul on his story that read:

"My brother BIG Congrats!!! The Point God!"

Dwyane Wade congratulates Chris Paul for his Assist Milestone

Chris Paul achieved this tremendous feat after his third assist on the night during his side's 120-115 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. He now joins an exclusive club where he will team up alongside two NBA Hall of Fame inductees, John Stockton and Jason Kidd.

Jason Kidd shares his thoughts on Chris Paul and LeBron James' longevity

NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul continue to break the notion set for older players as the duo continues to perform at the highest level despite both men being 39 years old at the time of writing.

The pair were in the thick of the action on Friday night as their respective teams met in the Emirates NBA Cup, where LeBron James recorded his fourth consecutive triple-double while Chris Paul had 11 points and 11 assists. LeBron's Lakers won 120-115.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd spoke about the longevity of these two players during a pre-match conference as his side prepares to host the San Antonio side on Saturday. Speaking about the two legends, Kidd joked that they would play until they were 50:

"Seems like him and LeBron are going to play until they’re 50," he said per reporter Marc Stein.

This light-hearted comment does seem apt, given how these two players have been in the league for over two decades and haven't had a steep decline. They continue to have notable impacts on their respective teams, which is commendable, considering the are among the oldest active players in the NBA.

