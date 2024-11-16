LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score (Nov. 15) | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The LA Lakers opened their defense of the Emirates NBA Cup championship on Friday with a 120-115 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Anthony Davis poured a game-high 40 points with 12 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. LeBron James tallied 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists, his fourth straight triple-double.
The Spurs, after leading early in the first quarter, trailed and eventually lost once the Lakers got their acts together. Victor Wembanyama had 16 of his 28 points in the first half and added 14 rebounds and five assists. San Antonio's backcourt of Chris Paul and Stephon Castle combined for 33 points, 16 assists and four rebounds.
LA made crucial shots in the fourth quarter to hold off the hosts. Davis and James showed their poise and composure in keeping their opponents at bay before walking away with the win.
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score
LA Lakers player stats and box score
San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Game Summary
The Spurs welcomed the Lakers with a 9-0 blast in the first three minutes, forcing JJ Redick to call a timeout. Victor Wembanyama scored five of the home team's fast start. "Wemby" had nine after the first quarter. Rookie Stephon Castle contributed six points, one rebound and one assist.
The Lakers survived the Spurs' quick start behind Anthony Davis' 16 points. He didn't seem bothered by the eye injury he suffered against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. "AD" repeatedly went after Wembanyama scored against the 7-foot-4 center. LA had a 31-30 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.
The LA Lakers turned the tables on the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter. They opened the period with an 11-2 blast to grab a 42-32 lead. Following a timeout, the hosts responded with a 9-0 run to keep within striking distance of the Lakers.
Davis continued his superb play by adding 10 more points to his tally. LeBron James flirted with a triple-double with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists. LA took a 68-60 lead at halftime.
The second half featured a more defensive battle between the two teams compared to the first two quarters. LA's biggest difference was Anthony Davis who relished going up against Victor Wembanyama. LeBron James' all-around brilliance was also a boost the Spurs had trouble solving.
The LA Lakers showed better execution in the fourth quarter to hold off their hard-charging opponents.
