Former North Carolina guard Ian Jackson praised former teammate Ven-Allen Lubin on social media after a major announcement. On Sunday, former UNC player Ven-Allen Lubin made headlines after Tipton Edits by Joseph Tipton announced his commitment to NC State. Jackson responded on Instagram as he hyped up the forward.

Ian Jackson posted a four-word message as he expressed his support for Lubin’s commitment. The forward was captured in a graphic wearing NC State’s uniform with the NC State Wolfpack logo waving above a mountain range and wolves pacing in the distance.

“Go be great Brody,” Jackson wrote.

St. John’s Ian Jackson drops 4-word reaction as UNC’s Ven-Allen Lubin commits to NC State - Image source: Instagram/captainjack.22

The message appeared to be a show of mutual respect and friendship between the two players. Jackson and Lubin played together for UNC during the 2024-25 season. Ven-Allen Lubin averaged 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 68.4%. Meanwhile, Jackson posted 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 45.6%.

Lubin’s recent move makes NC State his fourth school ahead of the 2025-26 season. He entered the transfer portal on Apr. 21 after one season with the Tar Heels. Lubin played 37 games and made 20 starts. Before his time at North Carolina, Lubin played for Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-8 player will be expected to play a major role for NC State both defensively and offensively with his athleticism and size.

Ian Jackson transfers to St. John’s to play for Rick Pitino

Former North Carolina guard Ian Jackson officially committed to St. John’s, where he will play under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. Jackson, one of the top recruits in the country, made a strong impression during his freshman year at North Carolina.

He became the first Tar Heels freshman to score 23 or more points in four straight games and had eight games with 20+ points over the season. Jackson’s commitment was announced on Apr. 21 after finishing the season at UNC with a 23-14 record and fourth in the ACC.

For St. John’s, the backcourt reinforcements are timely after Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith finished up their college eligibility. Coach Pitino made it clear that Jackson was expected to take over a leadership role in April.

“We had big shoes to fill at the point,” Pitino said. “Kadary and Deivon were awesome. The ball is now in the hands of our next great point. Let’s go Ian!”

Rick Pitino led St.John's to one of its best seasons in decades, finishing 31-5, dominating the Big East with an 18-2 record, and winning the conference tournament. They earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, their highest in 25 years, defeating Omaha before falling to John Calipari’s Arkansas.

