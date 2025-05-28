Video: St. John’s Ian Jackson buries 12 3-pointers and flexes tough skill in impressive workout session 

Former Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson returned to UNC on Tuesday for a workout session. He trained with NBA skills trainer and basketball influencer Chris Brickley, who was spotted training Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, last weekend.

In the video shared by Brickley on Instagram, Jackson was seen making more than 10 consecutive off-the-dribble 3-pointers. The proceeding clips showcased the star indulging in reactive playmaking and going through set actions to get to his spots.

"@captainjack.22 came back from UNC an improved, more focused and more determined player. He’s going to be GREAT for St. John’s. Today St John’s was ranked #1 in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25. Gonna be a fun season in the," the post read.

Chris Brickley is one of the most renowned trainers in Division I and the bigger leagues. He has worked with LeBron James, Paolo Banchero, James Harden and other stars from the NBA. CBB's Azzi Fudd and WNBA's Angel Reese have also trained with him.

Ian Jackson's session with Brickley comes a month after the guard transferred to St. John's from UNC. He averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while making 39.5% of his 3-pointers for 45.6% overall efficiency.

Why did Ian Jackson transfer from UNC to St. John's?

Ian Jackson got enough opportunities with UNC to earn ACC All-Freshman honors. He averaged a little over nine attempts and 23 minutes per game. The elbow room improved from December end to January, where the guard saw 30 minutes of action in seven games. He averaged 22.7 ppg on a 54.3% clip.

However, the freedom soon vanished due to the Tar Heels' crowded backcourt. Even though he displayed a knack for scoring, Jackson was limited to just 13.5 minutes of action and six attempts per game in the NCAA tournament. While the star is yet to reveal his exact sentiments behind his decision, a lack of opportunity is assumed to be a huge factor in his relocation.

"We had big shoes to fill at the point," St. John's coach Rick Pitino said. "Kadary and Deivon were awesome. The ball is now in the hands of our next great point, let's go Ian!"

Ian Jackson is likely to solidify a starting role with St. John's from the get-go. He will join Providence's Bryce Hopkins, Cincinnati's Dillon Mitchell, Arizona State's Joson Sanon and Stanford's Oziyah Sellers as other transfer additions.

