Stanford star Cameron Brink and BF Ben Felter prep for March Madness with exciting care package from Ritz Crackers

On Sunday, Cameron Brink's Stanford Cardinal missed out on the Pac-12 championship after losing 74-61 to the USC Trojans. Brink registered 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Off the court, she showed off her preparation for March Madness alongside her longtime boyfriend, Ben Felter, on her Instagram stories.

She shared a picture of herself and Felter tasting various crackers from a care package sent to them by Ritz Crackers captioned:

"Thank you @ritzcrackers for the care package! Best way to kick off March Madness #Sponsored."

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter started dating in 2021. Felter majored in computer science and was part of the Cardinal rowing team, where he rowed three and four-seater boats before graduating in 2022.

Cameron Brink declares for the 2024 WNBA draft

On Tuesday, Cameron Brink announced that she was foregoing her extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

“I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft,” Brink wrote on X. “Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford.

“My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing,” Brink wrote. “I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I've met and everything I've learned in Palo Alto. To Tara and all my coaches — your patience, belief, and support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Thank you to all my trainers, support staff, amazing teammates, friends, and fans that have made this all worth it along the way. I am beyond lucky to be surrounded by so many special people.”

She leaves Stanford as the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year and won her third consecutive Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Brink spoke to CBS on Monday about the decision to declare for the draft.

"It's so beautiful that this decision has been so back and forth for me because Stanford has been such a safe haven and amazing place for me where I've grown and learned so much. ... I can never ask for anything more," Brink said. "It's beautiful how hard the decision is, but I'm excited to let the world know."

In ESPN's latest mock draft, Cameron Brink is projected to be selected No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks after Iowa Hawkeye's Caitlin Clark, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.