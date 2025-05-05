"Steph Curry isn't better than LeBron": Green Bay's Doug Gottlieb makes feelings known on GSW superstar following Game 7 win over Houston

Green Bay Phoenix coach Doug Gottlieb offered his thoughts on the debate between who's the better player between Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry. Gottlieb shared his analogy following the Warriors' 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the opening round of the playoffs series on Sunday.

Gottlieb, also an analyst and Fox Sports radio host, dropped his take on the two future Hall of Famers in the debate that has become prevalent over the last decade.

"No, Steph Curry isn’t better than LeBron," Gottlieb wrote. "Steph in his prime was the second best player on probably the best team of this generation. BUT, forget the change in how we view shot selection, how he isn’t a point guard but can be and can be even more effective off the ball.

"Steph appears to be an all time great teammate, plays with joy and passion, is 10x tougher than he looks and is literally the most thrilling watch since Jordan."

Gottlieb continued saying that ranking players is "dumb" but that it's intriguing to think about who someone would rather have on their franchise.

"Would you rather have Steph or LeBron in your franchise for their entire career? You would win more with LeBron, I think. ... but you would enjoy the Steph journey more. .… no?"

Both James and Curry have undoubtedly left indelible marks on the sport, with four championships each.

Doug Gottlieb questions Lakers coach JJ Redick's handling of media

Doug Gottlieb has raised concerns about LA Lakers coach JJ Redick's approach to media interactions. In the pregame media availability ahead of Game 5 of the Lakers' first-round series against Minnesota, Redick was questioned about his decision to not use any substitutions in the second half of Game 4.

Redick's response to the queries struck Gottlieb as combative, leading him to believe that the coach's defensive tone gave off an air of condescension.

"It's like the reporter was afraid to ask him a question when it's a legitimate question," Gottlieb said on his eponymous The Doug Gottlieb Show. The more defensive you are, the more people are like, 'Oh, there's something up there.'

"JJ Redick comes across as crazy arrogant, very, very smart with his words and a level of defensiveness which is really kind of attacking, trying to make you feel smaller or like you're asking something stupid."

Gottlieb, himself a rookie coach, emphasized that his observations weren't based on personal animosity.

