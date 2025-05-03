NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James reunites with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving with this blockbuster proposal

NBA trade rumors surrounding LeBron James will potentially heat up this offseason after reports emerged that people close to the LA Lakers superstar aren't ruling out the possibility of him playing elsewhere. James endured another first-round exit, his third with LA since 2021, despite the Lakers adding a generational talent like Luka Doncic before the trade deadline.

The Lakers significantly underachieved, and the loss may drive James further away from the Purple and Gold in what could be his final NBA season.

The Lakers are expected to build around Luka Doncic as the centerpiece, which may not entirely suit LeBron James. It can hinder his shot at a fifth championship, which he can potentially win with another team.

One intriguing landing spot for James would be the Dallas Mavericks, where he could reunite with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. James has chemistry with both of his former championship-winning teammates. Irving could return in January 2026, and the Mavericks can make a push in the playoffs with a new big three.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers can bolster the familiarity around Luka Doncic by asking for a few of his key former Dallas Mavericks teammates in exchange.

NBA Trade Rumors: How LeBron James can reunite with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving in Dallas

Whether the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks ever engage in a trade again this soon remains to be seen. The Mavericks' owners and front office continue facing the fans' wrath for unexpectedly moving their franchise superstar. Nevertheless, a bid to improve their championship hopes the following year after an injury-riddled season can help them earn the fanbase's trust back.

If LeBron James becomes available in the trade market, he could be a lucrative option for the Mavericks, especially with them being a star down to start 2025-26 without Kyrie Irving, recovering from an ACL injury. James has a $52.6 million player option. If he opts in, he can become trade-eligible.

James will also have to waive his no-trade clause. Assuming he opts in and waives his no-trade clause, here's how LA and Dallas can negotiate the trade with this package:

Mavericks receive

LeBron James

Dalton Knecht

2031 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick swap

Incoming salary: $56,637,313

Lakers receive

Klay Thompson

P.J. Washington

Daniel Gafford

Naji Marshall

Incoming salary: $54,205,161

The Mavericks would part ways with multiple top role players, who will command draft capital. With LA adding three wings in this deal, letting go of sophomore Dalton Knecht would likely be the ideal scenario for the Lakers to shed salary.

The Mavericks add star power and form arguably the best big three in the NBA, while the Lakers acquire a center, shooting and wing defense with the additions of Thompson, Washington, Gafford and Marshall.

