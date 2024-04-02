"Stop taking dumb shots": $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese demands her teammates to be better during thrilling game between LSU vs. Iowa

As of this writing, 3-seed LSU and 1-seed Iowa are battling each other in the Elite Eight, with the Tigers in a deep hole. Tigers player Angel Reese is demanding better shot selection from her teammates.

The $1.8 million NIL-valued star was seen on live TV during a timeout, urging her teammates to "stop taking dumb shots." She was frustrated with the Tigers unable to find their offensive rhythm, due to which they could not build even a slightly comfortable cushion heading into the break.

At the time of writing, the LSU Tigers are battling for their hopes of being only the second team in a decade to win back-to-back championships. UConn did it last when they won not just two, but four straight titles from 2013 to 2016.

LSU are going up against a resurgent Iowa team and their superstar, Caitlin Clark, who`s now college basketball`s all-time leading scorer (both men and women) and is living up to her legend in this year`s Tournament.

Both teams have left no stone unturned in their runs to the Elite Eight this season. LSU beat all of their opponents barring UCLA in double digits. On the other hand, Iowa beat everyone in double digits, leaving nothing to chance.

The only time that the Hawkeyes struggled a bit was during their game against West Virginia, where they played a close match until they were finally able to put WVA away in the last minutes. Things were a little bad for a bit when Caitlin Clark was seen going NSFW with her reaction to an and-one call, to which her father reacted in a not-so-favorable way from the sidelines.

Angel Reese`s NCAA Tournament run thus far

Angel Reese has had a pretty consistent run in this year`s NCAA Tournament, even if her struggles have been evident. She averaged 15.3 PPG, 13.6 RPG, and 1.3 APG in three March Madness games so far. One would notice that she`s not torching the nets as much, but she`s been quite the contributor on the boards for the Tigers.

So far, Angel Reese 's best overall game in the Tournament was her 10-point, 19-rebound performance in the second round against 14-seed Rice in the first round. The only bad downside about that game was her six turnovers and her atrocious FG shooting, but she found a way to help her team get beyond her scoring.