“Talk about a downgrade”: College hoops fans react as Alabama transfer Derrion Reid commits to Oklahoma

Fans reacted as former Alabama forward Derrion Reid has transferred to Oklahoma through the portal. He was a part of one of the best SEC crews under Nate Oats last season, but the freshman struggled heavily when it came to personal development and success.

Since the beginning of regulation, Reid had been battling with a hamstring injury. As he went through multiple flare-ups throughout the season, he didn't progress after mid-January. Not only did Reid miss a month of SEC games but he also didn't see more than 15 minutes of action per game in the last three months.

Tip On Edits updated on Derrion Reid's latest move, and fans reacted:

"All that money coming straight from trae young lol," one wrote.

"Bag chaser when he could’ve stayed, been a starter, and a first round pick next year if he stayed healthy. What a joke," another added.

"Talk about a downgrade," one commented.

Some fans joined in to congratulate the forward and wish him the best for his new journey:

"Okay we might be cooking lowkey," one wrote

"Hurts the 💔…good luck big dawg ball out. Def miss you at bama," another added.

"Cmonnnn🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one commented.

Fans react as Reid leaves Alabama to join OU | via @tiptonedits/ig

What does Derrion Reid bring to Oklahoma?

Derrion Reid's impact was restricted in his freshman season, as he averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 45.0 efficiency. However, he entered the college basketball scene as a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American. Once he springs back to health, the forward could add depth and length to OU's roster.

Reid is known for his athleticism, toughness, IQ and defense, which he could showcase more in his sophomore year.

"Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders," Alabama's coach Nate Oats said in February. "And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy."

Derrion Reid will also have other incoming talented players around him this season. Oklahoma has added Miami's Nijel Pack, Notre Dame's Tae Davis and St. Joseph's Xzayvier Brown. All these additions averaged more than 14 ppg last season.

