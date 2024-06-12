TCU's new weapon Hailey Van Lith sweats it out with offseason practice before packing bags for 2024 Paris Olympics

A few weeks after losing the national championship game with the LSU Tigers, Hailey Van Lith is hard at work during the off-season after committing to the TCU Horned Frogs via the transfer portal.

A year after winning the 3X3 FIBA World Cup gold medal with Team USA, Hailey Van Lith was chosen as part of the 3X3 Olympics team that will represent the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympics team will also feature Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick and Cameron Brink. Van Lith has a history of winning medals with Team USA. In 2019, she was part of the U18 3X3 team that won the gold medal.

Trending

Van Lith qualified for the Olympics team due to a regulation that stipulates that two of the four members of the team have to have accumulated enough FIBA points to rank in the top-10, and the TCU star is no. 5 on that list.

During the training camp at Springfield, Massachusetts, the popular Hailey Van Lith revealed the aspect she enjoys most about playing 3X3 basketball.

“What I remember most is that every game is so unique,” she said of 3x3 play.

“The strategy from game to game is so different. You can’t specialize in one thing and make it as a player in 3 on 3. You have to be able to guard every position for at least a couple of seconds.”

Hailey Van Lith grabs spot in Olympics squad after brave decision

Hailey Van Lith took the brave step to leave the LSU Tigers following a year of an up-and-down season after transferring from the Louisville Cardinals as one of the top stars in college basketball.

Van Lith and Co. will compete for thegGold medal from July 30 until August 5 at the Place de la Concorde, Paris, with the WNBA season on hold due to the quadrennial global event.

Team USA qualified for the Olympics via their world ranking and will be a part of a contingent of eight countries.

Expand Tweet

At the announcement of her inclusion in the 3X3 team for the Olympics, Hailey Van Lith expressed her delight at being included in the team.

"The emotions, they can't really be described," Van Lith said. "A lot of joy, a lot of gratitude. Excited to wear USA across my chest and be in Paris for the first time. I've never been to Paris, and I think it's such a cool reason to go to Paris. I can't wait."

Van Lith took the extraordinary step to leave Baton Rouge for the TCU Horned Frogs and has now landed herself a spot on the coveted Team USA roster for the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here