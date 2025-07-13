TCU star Olivia Miles shares 4-word reaction flexing good luck charm for Angel Reese's Chicago Sky

TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles attended the Chicago Sky's last two games at Wintrust Arena. She was spotted sitting courtside for Angel Reese and Sky's 87-76 win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.
Miles also attended the Sky's Saturday home game versus the Minnesota Lynx, which they also won. She was there to support her girlfriend and former Notre Dame teammate, Maddy Westbeld, drafted by the Sky in April.
Miles wore Westbeld's No. 21 Sky jersey to the game against the Wings.
Following Chicago’s victory over Minnesota, the New Jersey native sent out a four-word message on X (formerly Twitter).
"2 dubs in attendance 🤷🏽♀️," she wrote.
The presence of Olivia Miles at the Chicago Sky's games couldn't have come at a better time. The Sky were mired in a two-game losing streak earlier this month before Miles first showed up at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. She appears to be a good luck charm for the team, which will host Minnesota again on Monday.
Miles transferred to TCU this offseason for her final season after spending four years at Notre Dame. She averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.
Fans react as Olivia Miles attends Sky's games
TCU star Olivia Miles is currently enjoying her offseason. The guard is spending some time in the Windy City supporting her girlfriend, Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky.
However, Sky fans have different reasons to love the fact that she is attending the team’s games. After Miles herself acknowledged that the Sky are undefeated when she attends their games, fans chimed in with their reactions on her tweet.
"ayeeee keep coming to more games pls ," one fan wrote.
"so what you’re saying is you gon be court side for every home game now," another fan asked.
"come every game. matter of fact join the team,” a user suggested.
"nice of you to confirm you gonna be at every home game," one fan commented.
"You’ll be on the squad next year hopefully," another added.
"You are a Chicago sky soon🙌🏽," one more wrote.
Miles was one of the top prospects in this year's WNBA draft before she decided to return to college. She also played for Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup and averaged 6.9 ppg and 7.1 apg, helping the country win the gold medal.
