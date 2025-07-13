TCU star Olivia Miles shares 4-word reaction flexing good luck charm for Angel Reese's Chicago Sky

TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles attended the Chicago Sky's last two games at Wintrust Arena. She was spotted sitting courtside for Angel Reese and Sky's 87-76 win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

Ad

Miles also attended the Sky's Saturday home game versus the Minnesota Lynx, which they also won. She was there to support her girlfriend and former Notre Dame teammate, Maddy Westbeld, drafted by the Sky in April.

Miles wore Westbeld's No. 21 Sky jersey to the game against the Wings.

Following Chicago’s victory over Minnesota, the New Jersey native sent out a four-word message on X (formerly Twitter).

"2 dubs in attendance 🤷🏽‍♀️," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Olivia Miles @oliviamiles06 LINK 2 dubs in attendance 🤷🏽‍♀️

Ad

The presence of Olivia Miles at the Chicago Sky's games couldn't have come at a better time. The Sky were mired in a two-game losing streak earlier this month before Miles first showed up at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. She appears to be a good luck charm for the team, which will host Minnesota again on Monday.

Miles transferred to TCU this offseason for her final season after spending four years at Notre Dame. She averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.

Ad

Fans react as Olivia Miles attends Sky's games

TCU star Olivia Miles is currently enjoying her offseason. The guard is spending some time in the Windy City supporting her girlfriend, Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky.

However, Sky fans have different reasons to love the fact that she is attending the team’s games. After Miles herself acknowledged that the Sky are undefeated when she attends their games, fans chimed in with their reactions on her tweet.

Ad

"ayeeee keep coming to more games pls 🩵," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"so what you’re saying is you gon be court side for every home game now," another fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"come every game. matter of fact join the team,” a user suggested.

"nice of you to confirm you gonna be at every home game," one fan commented.

"You’ll be on the squad next year hopefully," another added.

"You are a Chicago sky soon🙌🏽," one more wrote.

Miles was one of the top prospects in this year's WNBA draft before she decided to return to college. She also played for Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup and averaged 6.9 ppg and 7.1 apg, helping the country win the gold medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here