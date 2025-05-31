Chicago Sky rookie Maddy Westbeld reacts to Olivia Miles’ adorable photo dump capturing Notre Dame duo's off-court bond

Maddy Westbeld has been grateful since she was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA draft. For the five years that she played at Notre Dame, Westbeld built lasting memories and relationships, including a strong bond with Olivia Miles.
On Friday, Miles posted pictures on her social media, featuring her special bond with her former collegiate teammate. Two of the pictures in the post featured Westbeld hugging Miles as they posed for wholesome selfies.
"pov🫂," Miles wrote in the caption.
Maddy Westbeld reacted to the post with a five-word comment.
"beans mom posted u finally!" Westbeld wrote.
Miles' former Notre Dame teammate Kylee Watson also commented, showering love on her former teammate.
"i love youuuuu my olivia milesssss 🥹♥️," Watson wrote.
Maddy Westbeld played five seasons with Notre Dame averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 assists per game, and shot 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from the 3-point line. Westbeld also played as well as on the defensive side of the floor. In a total of 141 games, Westbeld averaged 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.
Sky rookie Maddy Westbeld talks how vets are helping her adjust to WNBA
Maddy Westbeld is just starting her WNBA career, but she has a lot to offer to the Chicago Sky. She came out of Notre Dame as one of the most decorated players in the school's history. She is top 10 all-time in Notre Dame history in rebounds, blocks and minutes played.
However, like most players transitioning from college to WNBA, it hasn't been easy for Westbeld. In a conversation with Newsweek, she revealed how the Sky vets have helped her adjust to the league.
"I truly have some of the best vets in the league, just for their willingness to help," Westbeld said. "[Elizabeth Williams] today, after practice, was sitting there passing for me, you know, just getting shots up, and I know she doesn't have to do that. She's hanging around after practice, passing for a rookie."
Westbeld is recognizing the challenges of adjusting to the league as a learning curve. She added that she actively asks questions about news terms from veterans on the team.
"There's so many new terms. There's so many little things that you can really tell you're on a new level. And so with that, come challenges."
Westbeld has played only two games for the Sky in her rookie year and averages 1.0 points and 0.5 assists.