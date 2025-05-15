Tessa Johnson's BF, Zachary Davis, flexes Dodge Challenger weeks after Memphis transfer

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson's boyfriend, Zachary Davis, committed to Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers on April 17. Now, a few weeks after his Memphis transfer, Davis flaunted his Dodge Challenger on Instagram.

He posted several photos of himself posing next to the custom-wrapped Dodge Challenger in what appears to be a rooftop parking lot, set against the backdrop of a cityscape.

The caption of the post didn't contain any words — just a shaking face emoji.

Zachary Davis' girlfriend, Tessa Johnson, commented on the post with kiss mark emojis.

"My❤️," he replied to the comment.

Screenshot via Instagram (@therealzlo/IG)

The couple has not revealed how long they have been dating, but they frequently post each other on their social media accounts.

While Davis transferred to Memphis for his senior season from South Carolina, Johnson is preparing for her junior year with the Gamecocks. He was one of the many players who departed Lamont Paris' team this offseason, including Johnson's teammate Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles.

Tessa Johnson celebrated BF Zachary Davis' Memphis commitment on TikTok

Tessa Johnson appeared with her beau Zachary Davis in a fun TikTok video to celebrate his commitment to the Memphis Tigers. In the clip, the two were dancing in a parking lot with the text overlay stating:

"guess who just committed…"

Davis played three seasons for South Carolina and entered the transfer portal in March. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Davis, who averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last season, confirmed his transfer to Memphis in April with an Instagram post featuring a graphic of him in a Tigers uniform, sitting in a chair and tossing a basketball, with a “COMMITTED” stamp over the image.

Speaking to The Commercial Appeal, Davis explained to Tigers fans what they can expect from him.

"They should expect a caring, winning, competitive player each and every night," Davis said. "A defensive player that’s going to set the tone on defense. And a player on offense that can read the floor, see mismatches, dribble the ball, shoot the ball, get to my spots. Just an all-around player."

Zachary Davis will join Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel and McNeese guard Sincere Parker on the Memphis roster for the upcoming season. He will help the Tigers improve on their 29-6 record from last season.

