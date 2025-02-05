"Thank you for your daily sacrifice, loyalty and hard work": Dawn Staley thanks South Carolina practice squad after latest NIL deal 

Dawn Staley has solidified her place in women's college basketball history with a contract extension that makes her the highest-paid coach in the sport. Announced on Jan. 17, the deal secures her tenure with the South Carolina Gamecocks through the 2029-30 season, offering her an annual salary of $4 million along with a $500,000 signing bonus. Additionally, the contract includes a $250,000 annual increase, bringing the total value to approximately $25.25 million.

Staley took to X/Twitter on Tuesday to acknowledge South Carolina’s practice squad, after they secured a recent NIL deal. She wrote:

"These are my guys!! Appreciate you fellas! Thank you for your daily sacrifice, loyalty and hard work! You deserve this and more... in the meantime let’s keep working!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The post quickly garnered widespread support and congratulations from fans and players alike.

Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati praised her contributions, saying via ESPN.com:

"Dawn Staley is a once-in-a-generation coach who has made a tremendous impact on the University of South Carolina. She has elevated the sport of women's basketball on the national level and here on campus, and I am excited that she will be representing our University for many years to come."

Since taking over the Gamecocks program in 2008, Staley has transformed the team into a powerhouse. Under her leadership, South Carolina has won three national championships (2017, 2022, 2024) and made six Final Four appearances.

Dawn Staley has become a legacy of success

South Carolina is currently one of the most dominant programs in women’s basketball. Coming off an undefeated 38-0 season in 2023-24, the Gamecocks have a 22-1 record so far and are on a 16-game winning streak, ranking them No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Expand Tweet

Staley acknowledged the support she has received from the university and community, saying via Bleacher Report:

"I'm proud to represent the University of South Carolina and of its investment in women's basketball."

"I appreciate every person who has been part of our journey — player, staff member, University President and leadership, Board of Trustee member, athletics director, athletics department employee and fan. I look forward to continuing to be an example of how an investment in women's basketball is one that will pay off for everyone," she added.

Since the 2013-14 season, South Carolina has dominated the SEC, compiling a conference record of 165-15. They have claimed or shared the regular-season title eight times and won eight SEC tournament championships.

Before this contract extension, Staley earned $3.2 million annually. In comparison, UConn's Geno Auriemma, an 11-time NCAA champion, makes $3.34 million per season, while LSU's Kim Mulkey, who led the Tigers to their first championship in 2023, earns $3.25 million annually.

Staley is among an elite group of active coaches who have won national championships, alongside Auriemma, Mulkey, and Maryland’s Brenda Frese, who guided the Terrapins to a title in 2006. She also led Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

With an overall coaching record of 629-187, including her years at Temple (2000-08), Staley has cemented her legacy in the sport. At South Carolina, she has amassed a remarkable 457-107 record. Before her coaching career, she was a standout player, earning All-American honors at Virginia and becoming a five-time WNBA All-Star.

The coach's international success includes three Olympic gold medals as a player and another as a coach. In recognition of her contributions to the sport, she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and is set to be enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2025.

Also Read: $12 million worth Dawn Staley drumrolls with excitement while unboxing A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’ONEs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here