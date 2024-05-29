“That’s not our focus” — Bronny James’ agent Rich Paul shares insight on the effect of dad-son chatter on NBA draft

USC Trojans star Bronny James has decided to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed to ESPN that Bronny will forgo the remainder of his college eligibility. Paul informed of this development in an exclusive interview with ESPN just hours before the midnight NCAA deadline.

"He's staying in the draft, " Paul told ESPN.

The 19-year-old guard has been in the intense spotlight ever since he declared to enter the NBA draft in April. As the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, his journey has attracted even more attention.

In his interview with ESPN, Rich Paul shed light on the delicate balance between family support and pursuing professional goals.

"The Lakers need to look at Bronny like everyone else.If they value him enough and he's there, that's great. If it's not the Lakers, that's great. I won't be mad if it's not. It's obvious that people hear the conversation around the dad and son playing together, but that's not our focus. If it happens organically, great. I'm not building on that.

Right now, Paul is focusing on Bronny's personal development. Thus, he and his team are analyzing which team would be the best fit for the youngster.

"It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is — it can be No. 1 or 58 — [but] I do care about the plan, the development. The team's strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment."

Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports Group, has been a close friend and agent to Bronny's father LeBron James for many years since they first crossed paths in 2002 at the Akron–Canton Airport.

Bronny James' NBA future uncertain despite Lakers rumors

Bronny James partakes in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena

According to Rich Paul, several teams have reached out to Bronny James, but his client intends to visit only a select few before the draft. However, the teams with whom he will conduct private workouts have not been disclosed.

"We're still figuring it out, There are only two or three teams that might take him." Paul said.

As per Shams Charania from The Athletic, the 6-foot-2 guard plans to make trips to the Lakers and the Suns.

"I’m told he’s only going to visit a couple of those, and that’s going to include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns… There’s only going to be a couple teams, two, three teams."

Paul, on the other hand, is concerned about two-way deals in NBA contracts. He believes two-way contracts limit a player’s NBA exposure and wants Bronny James to have a clear role within the team, rather than shuttling back and forth between the NBA and G League.