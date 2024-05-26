Rich Paul spills the beans on LeBron James' free agency plans ahead of $51.4 million opt-in deadline

LeBron James had an interesting answer when asked about his future with the LA Lakers after his team was eliminated from this year’s playoffs. The four-time MVP dodged the tough question by saying that he won’t answer it. Instead, “King James” went back to a quite familiar line of spending more time with his family before adding that he was committed to playing in the 2024 Olympics.

Back in February, James told the media that he was happy with the Tinseltown squad and hoped to stay in Hollywood. Most NBA observers believe he isn’t going anywhere due to his age and the business empire he has built in Los Angeles. If he does move, it might be to play with the team that drafts his son Bronny James in the 2024 draft.

Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent and one of his closest friends, however, let out something that basketball fans quickly pounced on. While appearing as a guest in TNT’s coverage of Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves series, the Klutch Sports CEO said this:

“Look, LeBron’s a free agent. I gotta focus on his business and who should be paying about his business.”

NBA insider Chris Haynes, who was also in the show, didn’t let Rich Paul get away so quickly and wanted to clarify the agent’s statement. Haynes wanted to make sure if “King James” was going to opt out of his LA Lakers contract.

Paul looked to have recovered and deftly sidestepped the question:

“Chris, you know I don’t do my business on the phone. We’re gonna do what we do every year. We’re gonna evaluate the situation and we’re gonna make the best decision.”

Rich Paul, of all people, should know that LeBron James has until June 29 to opt in or decline his $51.4 million player option. For him to say that James is a “free agent” was a loaded statement that he tried to downplay.

Bronny James' draft could still dictate where LeBron James will end up playing next

LeBron James softened his stance about playing with Bronny James in the NBA. Previously, he vowed to play for the team that picks his son in the coming draft. He even claimed that it was his biggest remaining goal and that money would not be an issue. The billionaire wasn’t concerned about taking a pay cut to be one of James Jr.’s teammates.

Roughly two months ago, he clarified his statement about becoming the younger James’ teammate. The LA Lakers superstar was willing to line up across the former USC guard as long as both are in the NBA.

This year’s draft is on June 26-27, two days before LeBron James’ deadline to decide about his future with the Lakers. If he finds it suitable, he could remain in Hollywood for probably one more season or opt out of his contract and go and play with his son. The allure of teaming up with James Jr. might be too much to pass up for the proud father.

Perhaps James has already made a decision, a choice that Rich Paul let slip on national TV. The renowned sports agent could have also intentionally dropped the line to pressure the Lakers into drafting Bronny James so the dad would stay.