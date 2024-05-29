"LeBron James wants his son to file for unemployment" - Fans stunned as Bronny James forgoes college eligibility to remain in 2024 NBA Draft

LA Lakers star LeBron James' son Bronny James has forgone his college eligibility to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. According to the veteran reporter, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, Bronny and LeBron's agent, told ESPN about the USC prospect's decision. He had until 11:59 p.m. ET NCAA deadline on Wednesday to make the final call on his college eligibility.

While declaring for the draft in April, Bronny kept his college eligibility and planned to enter the transfer portal. However, his rising stock after the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago seems to have driven his decision to finalize the ultimate path of his young career.

Bronny James' decision has stunned many fans as he's nowhere close to a top prospect yet. His stock has only gone as far as a projected top-54 pick per ESPN's mock draft. Bronny's scouting reports have varied. Some say he's far from ready, while others suggest he has a high ceiling as a 3-and-D wing.

One fan on X mocked LeBron James for Bronny's decision, saying:

"LeBron James wants his son to file for unemployment."

Another fan broke down why staying at USC would have been the better decision instead:

"I think Playing for USC could have been a great opportunity for him to develop his game..build his own identity away from his father's shadow and enjoy the college experience

One fan was curious whether Bronny James is drawing suitors at all.

"Are people seriously going to draft him?"

One fan mocked Bronny's underwhelming college stats at USC, saying:

"Bronny getting drafted after averaging 4pts a game at US"

Another fan critiqued his potential ceiling, saying:

"A 6’ 1” non-shooting guard can’t even play in G League."

One fad felt "bad" for Bronny James as he could have worked on his game instead.

"I actually feel bad for him," the fan said. "Could go back to school to develop more but some team is promising him first round assuming."

Bronny James reportedly rejected 10 workouts, considers only father LeBron James' Lakers and Kevin Durant's Suns

Before Wednesday's surprising report on his decision to remain in the NBA Draft, rumors circulated that Bronny James had declined workouts with 10 teams. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Bronny made himself available for the LeBron James-led LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant.

However, Rich Paul has remained adamant that Bronny's focus is not playing with LeBron in his conversation with ESPN, despite the rumor of only working out for LA and Phoenix.

Paul also clarified he's not concerned about which team drafts Bronny. His main focus will continue to be his marquee prospect's development and growth.