  • "The boys are back in town!" Hoops fans react as ex-UNC stars Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan & more practice on the Dean Dome

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 31, 2025 05:53 GMT
Former North Carolina stars RJ Davis and Armando Bacot
Former North Carolina stars RJ Davis and Armando Bacot - Source: Getty

Former North Carolina stars RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan reunited on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center for a practice session on Saturday.

The Tar Heels posted a series of images on Instagram of the players engaging in drills.

"Family first," the caption read.
The first image showed Davis, who played his final season at UNC this year, driving to the basket. The second slide is a group photo featuring Bacot, Ryan, Ingram and Drake Powell. James Michael McAdoo, who was a key player for the Tar Heels from 2011 to 2014, was also present.

Fans were excited to see their former players back on their home court. Here are some of their reactions.

"Wish these games were open to the public… love these previous players too! Always a TarHeel! 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵," one fan wrote.
"Heyyyy the boys are back in town! 🐏🐐🔥💯💕," another said.
"TARHEEL FAMILY is the very BEST group of men!!!! SO PROUD 🩵🏀🐏," a fan added.
"Love to see the former guys coming back. Soak up that wisdom," one user commented.
"Once a Tarheel, always a Tarheel. Love seeing these guys come back home, what a great tradition," another comment read.
"The best family in college basketball," one more chimed in.
Fans commented on Instagram (@unc_basketball/IG)
RJ Davis ends career at North Carolina as program's second leading scorer

RJ Davis had a stellar collegiate career at North Carolina. He spent five seasons with the Tar Heels, culminating his final season as the team's leading scorer (17.2 ppg).

His prolific scoring ability, refined over the years, positioned him among the greatest offensive talents in program history. This past season, he overtook Armando Bacot and is now second all-time in scoring at the program with 2,725 points.

The New York native added 637 points in his final year to clinch the second spot and is only behind Tyler Hansbrough, who holds the record of 2,872 points.

RJ Davis went undrafted in this year's NBA draft. Later, the Los Angeles Lakers signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract. It will provide him with an opportunity to compete for a spot on their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, or potentially earn a two-way contract with the main roster.

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

