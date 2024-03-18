"The Caleb Love revenge tour": CBB fans spin theories on potential No. 2 seed Arizona vs No. 1 seed UNC showdown in Elite 8

Following the release of the NCAA Tournament brackets, a potential matchup between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Arizona in the Elite 8 in the West has exited fans.

The back story behind this matchup mostly comes from the former North Carolina player, Caleb Love, who now plays for Arizona. His departure from North Carolina sparked rumors about his fight with RJ Davis.

Fans have narrated a scenario where Love could seek revenge against his former team.

"The West region’s official nickname is The Caleb Love Revenge Tour", said one fan.

Here are other top reactions on X:

"Caleb Love beating UNC to send Arizona to the Final Four would be a script writers dream"

"Imagine we got (1) UNC vs (2) Arizona with a trip to the Final Four on the line... Caleb Love vs his former team for all the marbles. CINEMA

"Michigan State won't let that happen."

"Both teams choke in the tourney every year so it won't happen."

"Game of the year."

"Please let this Regional Final happen."

"Incredible path for Zona (Arizona). UNCnot guaranteed to make it out of the first weekend."

"Just like Caleb Love and Arizona vs UNC. NCAA is a soap opera."

"CBS not even trying to hide how bad they want UNC vs Arizona."

"A 1 seed hasn't played a 2 seed in the elite 8 since 2019 (Duke MSU) but man who wouldn't love a UNC Arizona matchup there."

"I’m nervous about our games leading up to it."

"No reason it shouldn't be UNC vs Arizona in the Eilte 8."

"I want that UNC vs Arizona mathc up on the men's side."

"UNC on a collision course for Arizona and Caleb Love. If it happens, will be one of the all-time NCAA Tournament storylines and a hell of a game."

"Of course they'd put Arizona in UNC's bracket lol."

Arizona and North Carolina Selection Sunday Bracket

Oregon v Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats (15-5), in first spot in the Pac-12 Conference, have secured the No. 2 seed and face the No.15 seed in Long Beach State in the first round.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3) are also in first spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference and have secured the No. 1 seed in the West region. UNC will face either Howard or Wagner in the first round.

UNC and Arizona have met six times, with each team winning thrice. The Wildcats men's basketball has +1600 odds of winning the national championship, while that of the North Carolina Tar Heels are +1800.

