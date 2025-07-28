  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “The love she shows is so beautiful to witness”: Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks shares wholesome clip of LSU star meeting her fans

“The love she shows is so beautiful to witness”: Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks shares wholesome clip of LSU star meeting her fans

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:31 GMT
LSU Tigers star Flau
LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson (image credits: Imagn)

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson opted to remain in Baton Rouge for an extra year despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. Johnson returned to summer workouts with the Tigers after winning the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup with Team USA two weeks ago.

Ad

On Saturday, Johnson returned to her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, for the "Back2School" event at the Enmarket Arena, which was attended by 2,500 people. The event aimed to provide school supplies, including backpacks, uniforms, shoes and books. Flau'jae's 'More to 4 Foundation' also provided free mammograms for attendees in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

On Sunday, Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared a wholesome clip on her Instagram stories of her daughter interacting with people who attended the event. Johnson, who has had a busy offseason, signed fans' autographs and even held an impromptu mini-concert for them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brooks captioned her Instagram post:

"The love she shows is so beautiful to witness."
Ad

Flau'jae Johnson praised for charity initiative

Saturday's "Back2School" event by Flau'jae Johnson was the third iteration of the charity initiative by the LSU Tigers superstar. While speaking to reporters, the CEO of Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Jenny Palmateer, praised Johnson for her charity initiative that allowed uninsured women in Savanah, Georgia, to get free mammograms.

“Flau’jae is exactly the kind of person the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award was created to honor,” Jenny Palmateer said. “She leads with purpose, cares deeply for others, and takes action to make life better for her community. What she’s doing through this Give-Back Weekend is powerful—and it’s personal. It’s a reminder that one person can spark real change. We’re proud to stand with her.”
Ad

While speaking to reporters at the event, the outspoken Johnson outlined her reasons for taking part in the annual event that gives back to the Georgia community.

“This event means everything to me. Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back, not just with supplies, but with love, energy, and support, is something I don’t take for granted," Flau'jae Johnson said. "This is where my story started, and I want every kid here to feel like their story matters too.”

Flau'jae Johnson has stated in the past that she intends to use the earnings from her lucrative NIL portfolio to give back to the community with the 'More To 4 Foundation' taking part in several initiatives to support the youth and the underprivileged in Savannah, Georgia.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications