“The love she shows is so beautiful to witness”: Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks shares wholesome clip of LSU star meeting her fans

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson opted to remain in Baton Rouge for an extra year despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. Johnson returned to summer workouts with the Tigers after winning the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup with Team USA two weeks ago.On Saturday, Johnson returned to her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, for the &quot;Back2School&quot; event at the Enmarket Arena, which was attended by 2,500 people. The event aimed to provide school supplies, including backpacks, uniforms, shoes and books. Flau'jae's 'More to 4 Foundation' also provided free mammograms for attendees in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.On Sunday, Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared a wholesome clip on her Instagram stories of her daughter interacting with people who attended the event. Johnson, who has had a busy offseason, signed fans' autographs and even held an impromptu mini-concert for them.Brooks captioned her Instagram post:&quot;The love she shows is so beautiful to witness.&quot;Flau'jae Johnson praised for charity initiativeSaturday's &quot;Back2School&quot; event by Flau'jae Johnson was the third iteration of the charity initiative by the LSU Tigers superstar. While speaking to reporters, the CEO of Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Jenny Palmateer, praised Johnson for her charity initiative that allowed uninsured women in Savanah, Georgia, to get free mammograms.“Flau’jae is exactly the kind of person the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award was created to honor,” Jenny Palmateer said. “She leads with purpose, cares deeply for others, and takes action to make life better for her community. What she’s doing through this Give-Back Weekend is powerful—and it’s personal. It’s a reminder that one person can spark real change. We’re proud to stand with her.”While speaking to reporters at the event, the outspoken Johnson outlined her reasons for taking part in the annual event that gives back to the Georgia community.“This event means everything to me. Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back, not just with supplies, but with love, energy, and support, is something I don’t take for granted,&quot; Flau'jae Johnson said. &quot;This is where my story started, and I want every kid here to feel like their story matters too.”Flau'jae Johnson has stated in the past that she intends to use the earnings from her lucrative NIL portfolio to give back to the community with the 'More To 4 Foundation' taking part in several initiatives to support the youth and the underprivileged in Savannah, Georgia.