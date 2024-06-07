“There’s a huge target on this kid’s back”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma blames social media for putting pressure on Caitlin Clark 

Despite being the nation's favorite, Caitlin Clark might be going through the toughest WNBA journey. The 2024 No. 1 draft pick faces extreme scrutiny from players and fans to analysts alike. She is yet to churn out the highlight-worthy glimpses that made her a household name in college and is currently seemingly struggling to keep up with the physicality of the big league.

Numerous experts have already claimed that Clark is not cut out for the WNBA's toughness. Nevertheless, UConn Huskies' basketball's women's coach Geno Auriemma said that her troubles stem from the pressure put on her shoulders by social media:

"This kid's on the wrong team. She's got the wrong skillset to handle the physicality of that league and she's a rookie. And if you're a WNBA player, if you're any kind of player, you're gonna say, 'I'm going to make a statement," Auriemma said.

"Targeted by society, targeted by her looks, targeted by her reputation, targeted by the disrespect they've shown to the WNBA. There's a huge target on this kid's back," he added.

The tipping point of the alleged unfair treatment towards Clark came in a Chicago Sky versus Indiana Fever game earlier this week. Chennedy Carter committed a hard flagrant 1 foul against Clark during an inbound pass, prompting reactions from all over the WNBA fan base.

The incident has driven several pundits, experts, players and even Indiana's congressman to voice their concerns about Caitlin Clark.

Adam Silver opens up on WNBA's treatment of Caitlin Clark

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, commissioner Adam Silver weighed on the controversial foul on Caitlin Clark. While Silver claimed that he does not advocate for any unfair treatment, he cited that Clark can handle the toughness of the league. Moreover, he claimed that the instance could be Clark's welcome-to-the-league moment.

Additionally, Silver believes that physicality was always there in the women's league and Clark's ability to garner eyeballs simply highlights that aspect of the WNBA.

Nevertheless, Caitlin Clark believes that Carter resorted to a non-basketball play. She resonated that same in the end-of-quarter interview minutes after sinking the free throw and in her post-game interview. On the other hand, Carter refused to answer any question about her flagrant foul.

