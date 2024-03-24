"They humble me every time": $3.1 million Caitlin Clark reveals "haters" that have kept Iowa star grounded since childhood

Caitlin Clark recently opened up about the influences that have shaped her career, shedding light on her childhood and the impact of her brothers on her game. Speaking on ESPN's "Inside Look," Clark shared insights into her journey, highlighting the role of both support and criticism in her development.

Caitlin also talked about her brothers, Blake and Colin Clark, and their influence, emphasizing how they consistently challenged and humbled her, providing a unique perspective on her performances.

"They're two of my biggest supporters. And probably two of my biggest haters, too," Clark said Friday. "They humbled me all the time. And when I have a game there, I don't maybe don't shoot as good or play as good. Like, they're the first to text me to say something funny, but I think it just puts everything into perspective."

When questioned about her shooting prowess and confidence, particularly her signature logo 3-pointers, Clark attributed it to her physical development and opponents' defensive strategies.

"Honestly, I think it's come with just developing strength more than anything," Caitlin Clark said. "And also, I think the way people guard me, like, it makes me more difficult to guard like I got to their defense has to stretch out more."

Reflecting on her evolution since her freshman year, she highlighted the impact of strength and conditioning on her game:

"As I had a year of strength and conditioning under my belt, you could really see my body was kind of starting to come into its own."

Clark, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $3.1 million, will be in action on Saturday as Iowa takes on Holy Cross at 3 p.m. ET.

Caitlin Clark's pursuit of collegiate greatness

Caitlin Clark's college basketball career is culminating with an unparalleled legacy. With 3,771 points, she holds the scoring record for any college player, male or female. This season, she soared even higher, averaging 31.9 points per game and achieving a career-best 8.9 assists.

Her heroic performance in the Big Ten Tournament championship game secured a No. 1 seed for her Hawkeyes. Despite her extraordinary achievements, Clark remains focused on a singular goal: winning a national championship.

Clark is ready to e­nter the WNBA after a fantastic college career. She will be leaving NCAA basketball after impacting the sport.

Her drive­ to lift teammates and attain this ultimate goal highlights Caitlin Clark as a rare­ talent. As she departs colle­ge ball, Clark's impact stands unmatched, a title the­ shining cap on her brilliant tenure.

Also Read: Is Caitlin Clark playing today vs Holy Cross? Looking at Iowa guard's availability for 2024 NCAA Tournament