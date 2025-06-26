"They're crazy about us, crazy about me": UConn's KK Arnold speaks out on fans showing love through social media

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold was a big contributor to the team's national championship win, tallying nine points and three assists in the national championship game in just 15 minutes of action. Arnold is one of coach Geno Auriemma's high-profile returnees for next season alongside Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

Arnold has been posting snippets of herself hard at work in the gym during the off-season and while speaking to reporters after team practice on Wednesday, she spoke about her appreciation of the support shown by fans on social media.

"It's been great," KK Arnold said. "The pros are the fans love UConn, they're crazy about us, crazy about me. So I'm just very grateful for everybody that follows me. I keep it kind of light and they get to see my personality outside the court, that's all."

KK Arnold eyeing leadership role for UConn

During her freshman season in Storrs, KK Arnold averaged 30.3 minutes per game and 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists due to injuries to key UConn Huskies players including Azzi Fudd. Her role changed last season and she became coach Geno Auriemma's first player off the bench averaging 21.2 minutes and 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

While speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Arnold broke down the leadership role that she expected for herself as a veteran of the team next season after the departures of standouts Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen to the WNBA via the draft.

"Knowing what is expected before everything starts, the person next to me might not have that mindset," KK Arnold said. "I have to make sure I'm looking around and make sure everyone is good, everyone is on same page. We've been pushing each other and it's very competitive.

"I need to keep up the defensive energy, be that same menace on the court while also finding my spots on the offensive end, being more aggressive and being more assertive. You're starting the new season 0-0. It's another opportunity to see what this new season brings. It's a new season, new team. Last year's team was last year's team."

With the arrival of guard Kayleigh Heckel from the USC Trojans via the transfer portal, KK Arnold will have to fight for a spot on the UConn Huskies team next season but she has the added advantage of her extensive experience in coach Geno Auriemma's system.

