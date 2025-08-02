  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "They're a Sweet 16 caliber team": NCAA analyst gives an early assessment of Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks

"They're a Sweet 16 caliber team": NCAA analyst gives an early assessment of Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:56 GMT
Arkansas v Kansas - Source: Getty
Kansas Jayhawks' Bill Self - Source: Image via Getty

NCAA basketball analyst Jeff Goodman offered an early assessment of Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks heading into the new season and appeared hopeful about their chances. Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of "The Field of 68," Goodman expressed his thoughts on Kansas.

Ad

Bill Self and the Jayhawks will be aiming to bounce back after what Goodman considered a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, where they made an NCAA tournament appearance.

“This is a team that, yes, I think Kansas will be more consistent this year,” Goodman said. “I think they’ll take a step forward from last year, which was mediocrity by Kansas' standards, it was a down year. I think they will get back and finish third or fourth in the Big 12 this year. They’re a Sweet 16 caliber team.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Goodman, much of that optimism hinges on standout guard Darryn Peterson, a highly touted player who could be central to the program’s success.

“I don’t think they have the horses around Peterson to reel off six straight games and be a national champ,” Goodman noted. “If [Darryn] Peterson can be a National Player of the Year candidate and be efficient, that’s going to be the key. The numbers will be there, it’s whether the efficiency is there and whether he can continue to make life easier for his team.”
Ad
Ad

Bill Self is set for his 22nd season as Kansas head coach, a tenure that began in 2003 when he replaced Roy Williams. In his debut season, Self led Kansas to the Elite Eight. His coaching résumé includes two national championships, four Final Four appearances, and 16 Big 12 titles.

While Goodman isn’t predicting a championship just yet, his comments suggested that Kansas could be a serious tournament threat if Peterson met expectations.

Ad

Bill Self opens up about coaching future and succession at Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self recently joined Jon Rothstein on the "Inside College Basketball Now" podcast; he shared his thoughts on the current state of the Jayhawks program and the future for this season and for his eventual successor.

Self expressed confidence in his squad, discussed the talent of freshman Darryn Peterson and reflected on the challenges and opportunities of recruiting in the NIL era.

Ad

One of the most interesting moments came when Rothstein asked about Self’s thoughts on succession planning and the importance of the next Kansas coach having ties to the program.

“I hope we hire the best guy that gives Kansas the best chance to have the best basketball future moving forward,” Self said. “Would I love for that guy to be one of my guys? Absolutely. In a perfect world, yes. The answer is an emphatic yes.”
Ad
Ad

While Self expressed his desire for a former player or assistant to take the reins when the time comes, he made it clear that the priority must be doing what’s best for the program long-term.

“I can certainly see ‘keep it in the family,’ so to speak,” Self said. “The reality is you don’t do that at the expense of taking a step backwards. Right now, I think I got a guy or two on my staff that would be fantastic, but timing is everything.”
Ad

Self specifically named assistant coaches Jacque Vaughn and Jeremy Case as individuals with the potential to become successful coaches. Vaughn was a former KU star and has NBA coaching experience, while Case has been a part of Self’s staff for years.

Bill Self was quick to clarify that retirement was not on the horizon and remained focused on building a winning team while keeping an eye on Kansas' future.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications