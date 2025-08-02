NCAA basketball analyst Jeff Goodman offered an early assessment of Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks heading into the new season and appeared hopeful about their chances. Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of &quot;The Field of 68,&quot; Goodman expressed his thoughts on Kansas.Bill Self and the Jayhawks will be aiming to bounce back after what Goodman considered a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, where they made an NCAA tournament appearance.“This is a team that, yes, I think Kansas will be more consistent this year,” Goodman said. “I think they’ll take a step forward from last year, which was mediocrity by Kansas' standards, it was a down year. I think they will get back and finish third or fourth in the Big 12 this year. They’re a Sweet 16 caliber team.”According to Goodman, much of that optimism hinges on standout guard Darryn Peterson, a highly touted player who could be central to the program’s success. “I don’t think they have the horses around Peterson to reel off six straight games and be a national champ,” Goodman noted. “If [Darryn] Peterson can be a National Player of the Year candidate and be efficient, that’s going to be the key. The numbers will be there, it’s whether the efficiency is there and whether he can continue to make life easier for his team.”The Field of 68 @TheFieldOf68LINKICYMI: @GoodmanHoops hands out his offseason grade for Kansas 👀&quot;I think they're a Sweet 16 caliber team&quot;🔗 https://youtu.be/AkVkdbuL-gYBill Self is set for his 22nd season as Kansas head coach, a tenure that began in 2003 when he replaced Roy Williams. In his debut season, Self led Kansas to the Elite Eight. His coaching résumé includes two national championships, four Final Four appearances, and 16 Big 12 titles. While Goodman isn’t predicting a championship just yet, his comments suggested that Kansas could be a serious tournament threat if Peterson met expectations.Bill Self opens up about coaching future and succession at KansasKansas coach Bill Self recently joined Jon Rothstein on the &quot;Inside College Basketball Now&quot; podcast; he shared his thoughts on the current state of the Jayhawks program and the future for this season and for his eventual successor.Self expressed confidence in his squad, discussed the talent of freshman Darryn Peterson and reflected on the challenges and opportunities of recruiting in the NIL era.One of the most interesting moments came when Rothstein asked about Self’s thoughts on succession planning and the importance of the next Kansas coach having ties to the program.“I hope we hire the best guy that gives Kansas the best chance to have the best basketball future moving forward,” Self said. “Would I love for that guy to be one of my guys? Absolutely. In a perfect world, yes. The answer is an emphatic yes.”While Self expressed his desire for a former player or assistant to take the reins when the time comes, he made it clear that the priority must be doing what’s best for the program long-term.“I can certainly see ‘keep it in the family,’ so to speak,” Self said. “The reality is you don’t do that at the expense of taking a step backwards. Right now, I think I got a guy or two on my staff that would be fantastic, but timing is everything.”Self specifically named assistant coaches Jacque Vaughn and Jeremy Case as individuals with the potential to become successful coaches. Vaughn was a former KU star and has NBA coaching experience, while Case has been a part of Self’s staff for years.Bill Self was quick to clarify that retirement was not on the horizon and remained focused on building a winning team while keeping an eye on Kansas' future.