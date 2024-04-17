"They see dollar signs at end of the day": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley speaks on growth of women's basketball amid "salary disparities" 

South Carolina's head coach, Dawn Staley, led her team to their third NCAA women's championship victory, marking a historic moment in the program's history.

Reflecting on the rise of women's basketball and the persistent issue of salary disparities, Staley emphasized the importance of continued investment in the sport.

"I will say the WNBA is moving in the right direction. We're still a very young league, a very, very young league, just like the NBA. The NBA didn't become what it's become in 28 years. Think about that," said Staley.

Staley drew parallels between the WNBA's trajectory and that of the NBA, noting the time it took for the latter to reach its current status. She emphasized the potential for growth in women's basketball, expressing optimism about its future.

"So I do think our future is bright. I do think, again, people are going to look at our sport and pour into it because they see dollar signs at the end of the day," she added.

Reflecting on South Carolina's triumphant season, Staley conveyed her belief in the burgeoning success of women's basketball.

"I think we are in a moment ... where our game has been held back to now it’s at a place where it’s bursting through the seams," said Staley.

Dawn Staley pointed out the unbeaten season in South Carolina, players like Caitlin Clark, and women's basketball's rising popularity.

According to Staley, Caitlin Clark is enhancing the game. She is attracting new fans, even appearing on "Saturday Night Live."

"Caitlin Clark is a superstar. I credit her for raising the level and we need to thank her for that," said Staley.

Dawn Staley believes women’s basketball is thriving with increased accessibility

The NCAA Tournament witnessed record-breaking moments, including the recent national championship clash between South Carolina and Iowa, which attracted nearly 19 million viewers.

Dawn Staley, crediting the sport's current success, suggests that women’s college basketball was intentionally restrained in previous years.

“I think women’s basketball was being held back intentionally … We are bursting at the seams with talent," Staley said.

Access to games has significantly improved, reflecting soaring ratings and popularity. Staley, who has been coaching for over two decades, noted unprecedented viewing opportunities.

“I’ve watched more women’s basketball games this year than any other year," she added.

Enhanced accessibility allowed her to follow SEC matchups on ESPN/SEC Network and catch stars like Caitlin Clark in the Big Ten on various FOX networks.

The surge in viewership indicates the growing demand for women’s basketball and highlights the untapped potential that increased access can unlock.

