"They showed Iowa no love": ESPN analyst Elle Duncan drops her verdict on Caitlin Clark's potential path to a National Championship

The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark begin their 2024 March Madness run on Mar. 21 in the First Four rounds. In the Albany 2 region, the Hawkeyes will face either Holy Cross or UT Martin.

ESPN analyst Elle Duncan gave her take on Iowa's potential road to the National Championship. Duncan dropped some facts regarding women's college basketball champions, stating that they have never had a lower-than-three-seed team win the national championship.

Duncan explained how Iowa and Caitlin Clark have one of the toughest paths in the tournament.

"Iowa has the toughest pad, I gotta tell you. They showed Iowa no love, you guys. When you look at their bracket, Iowa will potentially have to face Colorado, who are some absolute dogs and at one point of the season, they were ranked third," Duncan said.

"Then they would potentially have to face a Kansas State team, who they have already faced twice."

Iowa's region includes Ivy League champion Princeton, Pac-12 sleeper Colorado, and regional national champion Angel Reese's LSU.

Iowa in Albany Regional No. 2

1 Iowa vs. 16 Holy Cross / UT Martin 8 West Virginia vs. 9 Princeton 5 Colorado vs. 12 Drake 4 Kansas State vs. 13 Portland 6 Louisville vs. 11 Middle Tennessee 3 LSU vs. 14 Rice 7 Creighton vs. 10 UNLV 2 UCLA vs. 15 California Baptist

Iowa Hawkeyes team ready for March Madness

Caitlin Clark and her teammates appeared in a YouTube video talking about what March Madness meant to them. Clark was seen with Kate Martin, Molly Davis, and Gabbie Marshall discussing what it's like for the Hawkeyes this time of year.

Guard Martin said one word that best describes stepping on the court in March is "adrenaline." Clark, the all-time NCAA leading scorer, said "excitement," while Marshall and Davis added "electric" to the mix.

When asked about fandom in March, the quartet said that it is "supportive," "insane," "chaos," and "wild." The girls were in unison with Clark as the player the Hawkeyes would depend on when the game was on the line.

This 85-second video was posted on YouTube after the Hawkeyes were selected as one of the top four seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament.

How far will the Iowa Hawkeyes go in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

