“They want experience”: UConn star Paige Bueckers and RWE owner Cam Wilder playfully debate who will be a better coach

UConn senior guard Paige Bueckers served as the coach of a team at Overtime Select Takeover earlier this month. In a 5v5 game, she led Team Paige to victory against Team Flau’jae led by LSU's Flau’jae Johnson.

On Thursday, Overtime shared a short clip from when Bueckers sat in with Team Rod Wave Elite (RWE) owner Cam Wilder for an interview. They had a playful conversation about who would be the better recruiter and coach.

Bueckers: "You think you're better recruiter than me?"

Wilder: "A 100%. I have recruited the best of the best."

Bueckers: "They want experience."

Wilder: "I can give them that experience. I took my kids to Disneyland one time on an AAU trip."

Bueckers: "No, I'm talking about knowledge, game experience."

Wilder: "Do they want game experience or do they want Disneyland?"

Bueckers: "I can take them to Disneyland too. I'll take them on a cruise. I'll take them to wherever they want to go. I'm not taking Disneyland, I'm thinking big picture. I would've took him to the Olympics. I think my team would win by like 50."

Wilder: "Dear Lord 50 is disrespectful. I ain't never lost no game by more than 10."

Bueckers: "Alright I'll give you 12."

Paige Bueckers has played under Geno Auriemma for four years and she has certainly benefited from his four-decade-long coaching expertise. The 6-foot guard once pretended to be the head coach of UConn, walking into the locker room with a whistle and a clipboard, and calling herself "Coach P."

"I'm head coach," Bueckers said. "Coach let me take his spot. No, I'm just kidding. But I'm the players' coach. ... I'm definitely taking that job as a coach, but I'm not sure which job I'm taking."

Paige Bueckers shares emotional tweet ahead of her final season

Paige Bueckers, a two-time Big East player, enters her final year of college this upcoming season. On Monday, she had an emotional response after seeing a tweet from the UConn women's basketball account.

UConn shared pictures of one of Bueckers' art crafts projects when she was five years old. They recreated her exact 'first day' art piece, with Bueckers holding the current one.

"Last first day of school ever🥹," Bueckers wrote.

For the new season, Paige Bueckers is determined to deliver UConn fans what they wanted, i.e., the national championship. After that, she is expected to enter the WNBA, likely as the top pick in the next year's draft.

