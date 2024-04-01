"This could actually be close to the most watched women's game ever": CBB analyst makes huge prediction about Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rematch

The most anticipated face-off of the 2023-24 NCAA tournament is set to take place. Caitlin Clark's Iowa and Angel Reese's LSU are scheduled to face each other on Monday, April 1, at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

The rematch is predicted to smash viewership records. 9.9 million people witnessed last year's title clash, and this year's Elite Eight is set to break the previous viewership record.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reports that the average number of viewers for the championship game last year was 9.9 million, with a peak attendance of 12.6 million. McCarthy believes that these figures will be exceeded in the forthcoming rematch.

"This could actually be close to the most watched women's game ever," McCarthy said.

David Rumsey of FOS reported that the second round of March Madness averaged 1.4 million views, which is 121 percent higher than last season. The increase is highly attributed to the "Caitlin Clarkeffect effect" by the experts

The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes 102–85 the previous season. The excitement surrounding this year's matchup is attributed to last year's beef when LSU forward Angel Reese gestured to her ring finger and gave Clark a John Cena handshake as the game was coming to an end.

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: What do they say?

Last year, Reese's "You Can't See Me" move was directed at Caitlin Clark, which created a great commotion and put them both in the limelight. Though both players have clarified that they have no personal beef, their fans are clinging to it.

"There's definitely that competitive fire," Caitlin Clark said of the rematch, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "Both of us want to win more than anything, and that's how it should be when you're a competitor and you get into a situation like this, whether it was the national championship, whether it's the Elite Eight."

On the other hand, Angel Reese expressed her views on Clark and the rematch, saying:

"I don't fit in the box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing," Reese said. "Clark is a hell of a player".

"This is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. It was bigger than me tonight."

