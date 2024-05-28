"This ain’t it" "Hard to hate that": Fans divided over first glimpse of Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE 

Nike's Air Jordan has become a cultural icon since its release in 1985, revolutionizing the sneaker world and establishing a lasting legacy in both sports and fashion. Moreover, Nike's Player Exclusives (PE) shoes are rare and limited only to affiliated institutions and athletes.

It appears that Michigan State will be the next to receive its own Jordan Brand PE. Nice Kicks shared images of the shoes on X. However, fans had mixed reactions to the first peek of the Air Jordan 11 "Michigan State" PE.

An X user commented on Nice Kicks' post:

"This ain’t it."

"Hard to hate that."

One responded to the post, expressing their displeasure with the colorway:

"I feel like these need a little gold in em."

Meanwhile, X user iliketogetflyy (@8ninaas) did not like the design.

"They doing to much," the user said.

On the other hand, there were a few positive remarks about the sneakers. X user stat (@ypnstat) expressed his delight.

"What a beauty," the user penned.

Likewise, Sakeyo (@@Futee_) also became a fan of the shoes immediately.

"I am in love," the user added.

Upon first look, it becomes clear that this color scheme on the Air Jordan 11 is entirely new, swapping out the usual colors for a lively shade of the Spartans' green.

It features a white top with green patent leather wrapping the lower part. Some appreciate the nod to Michigan State’s colors, while others find it lacking. The embroidered green Jumpman logo adds a touch of exclusivity, although not everyone is fully convinced.

Michigan State joins the Exclusive Air Jordan PE Club

The MSU basketball program is about to step up its sneaker game. The Spartans are about to be a part of the prestigious group of colleges with exclusive Air Jordan Player Exclusive (PE) sneakers.

This marks a significant achievement, as PE Jordans are highly coveted by collectors and fans alike for their distinctive designs and limited release.

Other prominent Jordan-branded college basketball institutions include UCLA, North Carolina, University of Houston, Oregon, Georgetown, University of Michigan, San Diego State, and more.

Interestingly, the age-old rivalry between Michigan State and the University of Michigan is set to get a new angle with the Spartans now having their own line of Jordan PE shoes.

The University of Michigan partnered with Jordan Brand in 2015, which led to the launch of the Jordan 4 "Michigan Wolverines" PE.

