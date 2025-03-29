"This is exactly what she needs": Fans sympathize as Hanna Cavinder enjoys vacation with twin Haley post Carson Beck breakup

Haley and Hanna Cavinder's next adventure comes through a Bahamas trip. The twins were captured with their friends in their recent TikTok video, showcasing their spring getaway. With a scenic sunset behind them, the group posed for the camera while flaunting their dresses. The sisters are coming off playing for the Hurricanes in their last season of college eligibility.

"Night 1 in the bahamas @Rachel Brown @Kat Padgett Fit," the caption read.

Ever since Hanna and Hailey Cavinder's last ball game, a major headline revolving around them has been Hanna's breakup with Carson Beck. It started with fans noticing that the point guard had deleted all pictures of and with Beck from her Instagram handle. On the other hand, the football player had turned his account private.

With that, fans reacted to the TikTok to comfort the 24-year-old:

"It’s too bad. Carson Beck always be fumbling," a fan wrote.

"This is exactly what she needs after a difficult breakup!! hang in there and stay positive!🙏 🤲," a follower commented.

"His lose! Yall are gorgeous," a user added.

More fans joined in to support Hanna Cavinder:

"Night 1 in the Bahamas and already feeling the vibe, can't wait to see more from this trip!" a user wrote.

"Deserved better go do you live for you," a fan commented.

"HAHAHA THE SONG !!! This is a payback video …. In the meantime Carson on SNAPCHAT 🤣🤣🤣🤣," follower added.

Fans react to Cavinder Twins' latest TikTok from the Bahamas

Hanna Cavinder is eligible to enter the WNBA draft

The Cavinder twins, who turned 24 years old this January, can continue their professional basketball career by declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. As per the league rules, the main eligibility criteria to enter the draft is that players must be 22 years old.

However, in an exclusive interview with ESPN on Feb. 26, Haley and Hanna Cavinder showcased a desire to step away from basketball and lean towards being entrepreneurs.

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful," Haley said. "But now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

"You can do it all," Hanna said. "You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything."

For the last few weeks, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been sharing their workout routines and protein-rich recipes to promote their fitness and nutrition TWOgether app.

