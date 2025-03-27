WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder seemingly takes a shot at Carson Beck in latest TikTok

Hanna Cavinder sent a cryptic message in a recent TikTok that may raise a few eyebrows. The Miami women's basketball guard took to her and twin Haley's TikTok account on Wednesday to share a video of herself drinking a GHOST energy drink, a brand with which the Cavinder twins have a deal.

Ad

However, that wasn't all that was included in the video. The text on the TikTok, shared with the twins' 4.6 million followers, says "do you have a Snapchat?" The audio is a clip from Lady Gaga's Bad Romance, in which she sings "I don't wanna be friends."

Ad

Trending

Speculation suggests that this post is about Cavinder's rumored breakup with Miami football star Carson Beck. The two have not officially announced a breakup, but Cavinder has removed all photos of herself and Beck from her Instagram.

It is alleged that Beck was sending Snapchat photos and messages to other women. These leaked messages include Beck saying he and Cavinder had broken up, despite the fact that she had posted with him on social media the same day and Beck saying things weren't working out with Cavinder.

Ad

Virginia v Miami - Source: Getty

Following the leaked Snapchat messages, Hanna Cavinder unfollowed Carson Beck on Instagram and removed all photos of him. Neither party has spoken out about the allegations, but Cavinder's TikTok seems to take a shot at her ex and his activity on Snapchat.

Ad

Hanna Cavinder & Carson Beck's relationship timeline

The star-studded couple was first linked on July 4, 2024. Haley posted a TikTok lip-syncing with her boyfriend, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. She then moved the camera angle to include her twin, who was walking behind her with a man fans speculated to be Beck.

Ad

The couple went Instagram official in a photo dump shared by Beck on July 22 that featured a picture of the two holding hands. The following month, the football star confirmed his relationship with Hanna Cavinder in an ESPN feature.

The day after the ESPN story dropped, Cavinder shared photos of her attending Beck's Georgia football team's season opener on Instagram. The post, along with all other posts featuring Beck, has now been deleted.

Ad

Ad

In January, Carson Beck announced that he would be transferring to Miami for his fifth collegiate season, the same school where Hanna Cavinder played basketball. The couple seemed closer than ever.

Beck continued to make appearances on the Cavinders' social media accounts until earlier this month. Now, the couple might no longer be together and Cavinder could be throwing shade at Beck through social media.

Also read: “Hatred” “Chaos”: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie drops cryptic comment amid breakup rumors with Hanna Cavinder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here