“This is so good!!!!” - Miami guard Hanna Cavinder hypes up Cameron Brink for latest collab with Kim Kardashian’s Skims

Hanna Cavinder couldn’t get over Cameron Brink's latest collaboration with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. Brink, who is now the face of the SKIMS Fits Everybody Collection campaign, posted her latest photoshoot with the brand on Instagram.

“As the official underwear of the @WNBA, @SKIMS Fits Everybody is as comfortable as it gets,” Brink captioned her post.

Hanna Cavinder couldn’t help but comment on Brink’s photo saying,

“this is so good!!!!!”

Screenshot via Instagram

The collaboration is part of SKIMS' partnership with the WNBA, which aims to promote inclusivity and empowerment. Brink joined a roster of basketball legends as well as rising stars such as Candace Parker, Dijonai Carrington, Kelsey Plum, and Skylar Diggins-Smith for the campaign. For the uninitiated, SKIMS was founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019.

Also read: Fans react to Cavinder twins’ fifth-year return to UMiami video on IG: “Looking good at U,” “One more year of being relevant”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder ready to take college basketball by storm again

The college basketball world received heartening news last month as their favorite duo, the Cavinder Twins, announced their return.

Hanna Cavinder announced her decision to join the Miami Hurricanes Women's Basketball team for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Showing off her new #15 Miami jersey on social media, Hanna wrote:

“The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I'm returning for one more season.”

Expand Tweet

Hanna averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the 2022-23 season.

Haley Cavinder will also return to the court alongside her at Miami. She averaged 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game before their indefinite break together.

“Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year,” announced Haley.

Expand Tweet

The twins' previous success on the court included leading the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight in the 2022-23 NCAA tournament.

Can the Cavinder Twins pick up where they left off? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also read: Cavinder Twins share glimpses of their Texas to Florida transition with an eventful photodump