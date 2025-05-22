"This is like Alabama not winning a Heisman until 2009": Fans go wild as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes Kentucky history

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history on Wednesday, becoming the first Kentucky player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award. The Oklahoma City Thunder star beat out Nikola Jokic as he got 71 of the 100 first-place votes.

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball's account on X posted Gilgeous-Alexander's achievement, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.

Many fans were surprised to learn that he was the first Wildcat to become NBA MVP.

"How has that never happened before? This is like Alabama not winning a Heisman until 2009," one fan shared.

"Out of all the Kentucky greats, that’s shocking," one fan pointed out.

"It’s crazy. Kentucky has been the school with the most NBA players in the league for a long time (currently lead with 30 right now). Considering players like KAT, Boogie, AD, Booker, etc. I’m shocked it hasn’t happened in School History. Congrats SGA! You were a dog for us at UK," another fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"That’s wild when you think of all the players that have came out of there. Dope," another fan tweeted.

"Would've thought Anthony Davis, K.A.T, or Devin Booker would've gotten it before him but sheesh this is an incredible feat seeing how many Wildcats made it to the league," one fan replied.

"That’s crazy if you think of all the Kentucky basketball greats that’s came out from that program into the NBA," another fan posted.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured the Michael Jordan Trophy after a stellar campaign for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024-25 regular season. He posted career-high numbers in scoring, assists and blocked shots, averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 dimes and 1.0 blocks through 76 games.

Ex-Kentucky coach John Calipari congratulates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a one-and-done player at Kentucky, suiting up for the Wildcats in the 2017-18 NCAA season. He played 37 games during his freshman year, making 24 starts under legendary coach John Calipari.

Coach Cal congratulated his former player for winning the award on Wednesday.

"I’m so proud of Shai. He earned the MVP through his work, competitive spirit, championship demeanor, along with being a GREAT TEAMMATE!!! Congrats @shaiglalex"

Gilgeous-Alexander was the team's second-leading scorer in his lone season, averaging 14.4 points per game. He also contributed in other departments, averaging 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He failed to lead Kentucky to the national championship, with the Wildcats losing to Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

