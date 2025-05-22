"Finally, you got it" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's mom lays bare true feelings after MVP triumph

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder was named the NBA Most Valuable Player on Wednesday. SGA's mother, Charmaine Gilgeous, delivered a heartwarming message to his superstar son after crossing off the MVP award from his career checklist.

In partnership with AT&T, Charmaine shared a message to the Thunder superstar after he took home his first Michael Jordan Trophy. She was one proud mama, pointing out her advice to stay focused because everything works out eventually, and it did.

"Finally, you got it," Charmaine said. "You deserve it. Like I said, 'Be you, stay focused and everything else will work out.' ... You're definitely on your way to being one of the best to ever play the game. And now? Another thing checked off your list."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was favored to win the MVP award after leading the Thunder to a franchise record of 68 wins. He also took home this season's scoring title after averaging a career-best 32.7 points per game.

Now, the task at hand is to take a championship to Oklahoma City. SGA has been on a mission this season, though he had plenty of help. Jalen Williams turned into an All-Star this season, while Chet Holmgren has provided length and defense. Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso were wonderful additions, and Lu Dort has remained a rock at the heart of the Thunder's defense.

The Thunder are just seven wins away from winning their first NBA title since 1979, when they were still the Seattle SuperSonics. Technically, the Sonics are part of their history until an expansion team in Seattle materializes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beats Nikola Jokic to win NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beats Nikola Jokic to win NBA MVP. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite having the best statistical season of his career, Nikola Jokic was only voted as the runner-up in this year's MVP race. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received 71 out of 100 first-place votes, with Jokic getting the rest. Giannis Antetokounmpo came in third with 88 third-place votes.

The top five also included Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, with LeBron James creeping in at the sixth spot with one fourth-place and 13 fifth-place votes. Other players who received an MVP vote were Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson, James Harden and Evan Mobley.

While a championship is SGA's ultimate goal, the last regular-season MVP to win it all was Steph Curry in 2015, when the Golden State Warriors' dynasty started.

