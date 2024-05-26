The emotions ran high for Iowa fans as they saw former teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin reunited during their first WNBA matchup on Saturday. The iconic duo, who once shared the court as Hawkeyes, are now rivals, representing the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.

For Iowa fans, it was a bittersweet moment to witness their star players go against each other, reflecting on the incredible journey that brought them to this point. Their social media response to the reunion speaks volumes, showcasing a range of emotions.

"This made me tear up."

Basketball fans react to Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin's reunion

A fan commented on a photo of the pair from the game, shared by Bleacher Report. A crying emoji at the end encapsulated the response to the entire Clark-Martin reunion saga.

Trending

Another commented:

"We actually may watch this over the eastern conference finals today."

While the comments were heartwarming and demonstrated love and support from the fans, this reply was strong:

"Nothing beats seeing the old homies after it’s been a while."

The internet has also reacted to Clark and Martin's in-game interaction. A fan quoted on a video of the two going against each other:

"Kate Martin guarding Caitlin Clark is pure cinema."

Kate Martin outperforms Caitlin Clark in the Fever-Aces matchup

It was Kate Martin who came out on top against her former teammate, Caitlin Clark, as the Las Vegas Aces topped the Indiana Fever 99-80 on Saturday. The Aces rookie came off the bench to score 12 points, grab seven rebounds and manage one assist.

"It was weird; I'm not gonna lie," Martin said on ESPN after the game. "Just looking out on the court and seeing her in a different jersey than me, it was obviously different. But, you know, it's really fun. We're both living our dream right now and we both get to compete at the highest level."

Clark only managed eight points with a shooting percentage of 25.0% (2-for-8). She added five rebounds and seven assists.

The Aces and Fever are slated to face each other three more times this season, with their next game on July 2 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here